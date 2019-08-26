Quantcast
Connect with us

Giuliani gets busted for pushing Seth Rich conspiracy — then insults reporter’s lack of ‘seductive reasoning’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani lashed out at a reporter who questioned him about pushing a discredited conspiracy theory about slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich.

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer tweeted out a cryptic message about Rich, who was murdered in July 2016 in a case police call a robbery attempt gone wrong, promoted by a conspiracy theorist who was sued by the slain DNC staffer’s brother, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News host Sean Hannity and other Trump allies have claimed Rich was a whistleblower who handed over DNC emails to WikiLeaks and was then murdered at the direction of Hillary Clinton, but Rich’s family have begged them to stop pushing the conspiracy theories, which aren’t supported by any evidence.

Giuliani responded angrily to The Daily Beast reporter when asked about the conspiracy theory.

“I didn’t support any conspiracy theory,” Giuliani texted the reporter. “I raised several nagging coincidences.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I vaguely remember it and was asking a question about whether it was ever investigated fully,” Giuliani added. “Don’t remember if it was ever solved? Was it.”

He contacted the reporter again after the article was published to issue a poorly spelled attack.

“Either you haven’t been trained in proper seductive [sic] reasoning or the most truthful explanation is irrelevant,” Giuliani texted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Activism

Indiana man drives SUV into group of anti-fascist protesters: ‘His level of anger was very extreme’

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

An Indiana man was caught on video driving his SUV into a group of anti-fascist protesters.

The Indiana Student Daily reported that the confrontation occurred at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market, where members of Antifa and No Space for Hate were protesting over the inclusion of a vendor with alleged connections to white nationalists.

According to ISD, a 41-year-old man named Brad Clapper "drove a GMC Terrain toward the protesters near Bloomingfoods before slamming on his brakes."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Biden’s support dramatically drops him into three-way tie: poll

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

The crowded Democratic primary is slowly winnowing down, with Jay Inslee, Seth Moulton and John Hickenlooper all dropping out.

So far, former Vice President Joe Biden has led in the polls; a likely result of name familiarity. But a new poll suggests that Biden might not be the best choice for Democrats going into 2020, reports the Hill.

A new Monmouth University Polls shows Biden dropping below 20 percent popularity with Democratic and Democrat-leaning voters. In June, he polled at 32 percent.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Why listening to Donald Trump causes severe mental whiplash

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

There I go again. I actually listened to Donald Trump. Gravely, I took in his words about the need to escalate the China trade war, and telling all he was using emergency powers to order U.S. companies to shut down business with China.

And, once again, it has proved a surreal experience, because within a day or two we’ve heard the opposite. It may be sunny or raining at any point of the day today. Stay tuned, and he’ll change the weather. Or the Climate. Or, more likely, you just may turn away until you hear whether the White House thinks it is sunny as the rain pours down.

Trump is on his way back from the G-7 meetings in France—where he supposedly was working on our behalf.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US UNCOVER CORRUPTION!
close-link
Invest in courageous journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image