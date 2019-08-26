Giuliani gets busted for pushing Seth Rich conspiracy — then insults reporter’s lack of ‘seductive reasoning’

Rudy Giuliani lashed out at a reporter who questioned him about pushing a discredited conspiracy theory about slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich.
President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer tweeted out a cryptic message about Rich, who was murdered in July 2016 in a case police call a robbery attempt gone wrong, promoted by a conspiracy theorist who was sued by the slain DNC staffer’s brother, reported The Daily Beast.
Fox News host Sean Hannity and other Trump allies have claimed Rich was a whistleblower who handed over DNC emails to WikiLeaks and was then murdered at the direction of Hillary Clinton, but Rich’s family have begged them to stop pushing the conspiracy theories, which aren’t supported by any evidence.
Giuliani responded angrily to The Daily Beast reporter when asked about the conspiracy theory.
“I didn’t support any conspiracy theory,” Giuliani texted the reporter. “I raised several nagging coincidences.”
“I vaguely remember it and was asking a question about whether it was ever investigated fully,” Giuliani added. “Don’t remember if it was ever solved? Was it.”
He contacted the reporter again after the article was published to issue a poorly spelled attack.
“Either you haven’t been trained in proper seductive [sic] reasoning or the most truthful explanation is irrelevant,” Giuliani texted.
