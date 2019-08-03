Quantcast
Connect with us

HBO’s Bill Maher hilariously ridicules Trump conspiring with Putin to make it look like they’re not best pals

Published

1 min ago

on

During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s Real Time, Bill Maher casually dismissed a conservative guest’s contention that Donald Trump is butting heads with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the joking that the two world leaders are using their own people as pawns to create the appearance of tension.

Conservative panelist Buck Sexton pointed out a smattering of conflicts between Trump and Putin in an attempt to diminish other panelist’s accusations that both presidents have a mutual admiration society.

“We blew up 200 Russian mercenaries in Syria, folks,” Sexton insisted. “People just skip past that like it was no big deal — that was in the Trump administration.”

After Sexton asserted Trump is no “Russian stooge,” host Bill Maher returned fire.

“Thye talk a lot. I think Putin says things to him like, ‘Kill some of our soldiers in Syria — make it look good,” Maher said affecting a Russian accent as the audience laughed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

QAnon conspiracists appeared at Trump Ohio rally just hours after FBI warning on far-right conspiracy group

Published

41 mins ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

Far-right proponents of the bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory — which claims that an alliance of Hollywood actors and Washington, D.C. politicians, among others, have been engaging in an international child sex ring — are not only unhinged; they are also potentially dangerous, according to the FBI. And this week, the Washington Post reports, some QAnon proponents turned up at a rally for President Donald Trump on the same day the FBI issued a bulletin warning that the group could be dangerous.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Megachurches, politics and ‘hot Jesus’: How to survive ‘God Land’ in the age of Trump

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

Even before Donald Trump was elected president, the relationship advice started: “Break Up With that Trump Supporter,” Jill Filipovic wrote for Time in September 2016. Emma McGowan, writing for Bustle, advocated a forward-looking approach: “Why I’d Never Date a Trump Supporter.” A year later, in Harper’s Bazaar, Jennifer Wright urged readers, “If You Are Married to a Trump Supporter, Divorce Them.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Google warns users that ‘attackers might be trying to steal your information from Wikileaks’

Published

10 hours ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

Google and Apple are warning users of their popular browsers against visiting the website Wikileaks.

Intelligence expert Marcy Wheeler on Friday noted that Wikileaks is no longer using a secured website.

"Attackers might be trying to steal your information from wikileaks.org (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards)," is the message people saw when attempting to access the site from a Google Chrome internet browser.

[caption id="attachment_1528535" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Warning Google Chrome users receive when attempting to visit Wikileaks[/caption]

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image