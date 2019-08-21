‘His mommy should have told him she loved him a little bit more’: CNN analyst eviscerates Trump over ‘chosen one’ comments’

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” analyst Gloria Borger laid into President Donald Trump for his bizarre press conference anointing himself “the chosen one.”

“‘I am the chosen one,’ and that comes after the president re-tweeted a conspiracy theorist radio host who said that he is like the second coming,” said host Brianna Keilar. “So what do you make of all of this?”

“I think maybe his mommy should have told him she loved him a little bit more,” said Borger. “I don’t know. It is hard — it is hard to know what to make of this. Some people will say, as Trump says, ‘Oh, I was only joking when I said all of that stuff.’ But the truth of the matter is that he does this all of the time, and talks about how wonderful he is, and if you recall during his speech at the convention when he talked about the problems the country was facing he was saying ‘I alone can fix it.'”

“So this is a familiar refrain from Donald Trump, who is not shy about telling us that he is the best person in the world for any job,” added Borger.

It is worth noting that Trump’s mother once complained to Trump’s first wife, “What kind of son have I created?”

