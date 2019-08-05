‘How dare you’: Trump pummeled for ‘marrying’ gun reform to his ‘racist’ immigration laws

President Donald Trump promised action after a pair of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, but he also threatened to tie any gun safety measures to immigration legislation.

The president will address the nation Monday morning to discuss the massacres, but he previewed possible action in a pair of tweets.

“We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain,” Trump tweeted. “Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!”

The El Paso gunman posted an anti-immigrant manifesto that echoed language used by Trump, and other social media users reacted to his suggestion with furious outrage.

The mother who died shielding her 2 month old baby from bullets did not die so you could build a wall. Americans are collectively hurting today. There's so much trauma and pain. Imagine being so cold, so heartless that you’d try to use it to force your agenda through. — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) August 5, 2019

Something "GREAT" Come out of death of 30 people?! Nothing great can come out of that. Trump Needs to Resign!!! #TrumpResignNow — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 5, 2019

Fuck No: Democrats cannot allow the Republicans and President Trump to attach light gun reform (background checks are supported by 90+% of US and not that meaningful) to some cruel, xenophobic anti-immigration bill. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) August 5, 2019

How dare you try to tie this to immigrations reform. You are a monster. — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) August 5, 2019

Trump has a very, very different definition of immigration reform than do Democrats and some Republicans. Pairing that w background checks is a surefire way to end any serious efforts at legislating on this. https://t.co/g3RqOpKPWd — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 5, 2019

This is unbelievable. Why would an American President say “let’s do what the terrorist wanted so his group gets what they wanted and this doesn’t happen again?” — Melissa Martin (@Melissa09180014) August 5, 2019

Yes, if there's one thing we should do after attacks by racist white supremacist terrorists, it's press ahead with policy changes that would delight all racist white supremacist terrorists… USA never gives in to terrorism! (*Unless terrorist is a white racist) — NewsThump (@newsthump) August 5, 2019

What the heck does gun reform have to do with immigration??? Just stop inciting people. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 5, 2019

To pair the call for background checks with immigration reform is a freaking dog whistle! — Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (@esglaude) August 5, 2019

The terrorists are home grown, and YOU ARE THEIR INSPIRATION!! You cannot blame the immigrant for what YOU have done. — Elizabeth (@EAKoyle) August 5, 2019

No, Mr. President, you do NOT get to include your white supremacy in laws trying to end the bloodshed it enables. Delete your presidency.#NoRA — #NoRA (@NoRA4USA) August 5, 2019

TRYING TO ATTACH AN IMMIGRATION BILL TO THIS TRAGEDY IS AN ATTACK ON THE GOOD PEOPLE OF EL PASO FROM BOTH SIDES OF THE BORDER WHO DIED OR LOST LOVED ONES. THIS WASNT THEIR FAULT — 💔missmygirl (@McMickey98) August 5, 2019

YOU ARE USING THE DEATHS OF THESE PEOPLE AS A BARGAINING CHIP TO FURTHER YOUR RACIST AGENDA. — 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈Offside🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@DropThePuck3) August 5, 2019