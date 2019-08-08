‘I don’t take anything that Don Jr. says seriously’: Ex-CIA Director John Brennan

President Donald Trump lost another member of his national security team when Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon resigned on Thursday following an Oval Office meeting.

Gordon left behind a paper trail explaining she was forced out.

On MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” with Brian Williams, the host asked former CIA Director John Brennan about the infamous tweet from Donald Trump, Jr. against Gordon.

If Adam Schiff wants her in there, the rumors about her being besties with Brennan and the rest of the clown cadre must be 100% true. https://t.co/lC1mRsxNgJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 2, 2019

“Speaking of the times we’re living in, I guess you have to live with the notion that a lot of people will always believe it was a tweet from Donald Trump, Jr., that alleged you were best friends with sue Gordon that some will always believe was a major force in disqualifying her in the president’s eyes to take the top job,” Williams said.

“Well, I don’t take anything that Don Jr. says seriously,” Brennan replied.

“I knew sue Sue Gordon, worked very closely with her. She worked with thousands of intelligence professionals during the course of her career. She has the utmost respect and admiration of those individuals she worked for, and if her time working with me at the CIA was disqualifying for this position, well, that’s probably disqualifying of thousands of dedicated women and men at the CIA and the intelligence community that I worked with over the years,” he explained.

“I think this reflects an interest in the part of the Trump Administration to have an individual who’s going to show personal loyalty to Donald Trump, as opposed to dedication to the mission, loyalty to the Constitution and the country, and sue Gordon was that type of person who speaks the proverbial truth to power,” he continued.

“I’m sad to see her go but I do believe that the women and men of the intelligence committee will continue to do their level best irrespective of the lack of attention that Donald Trump is giving to their work. They know that what they do every day around the globe is critically important to the citizens,” Brennan added.

Watch: