Internet pummels Trump for claim diplomats ask why US media ‘hates’ America: ‘Those were the voices in your head’

Published

1 min ago

on

With the G7 meetings all but over, Donald Trump once again returned to his Twitter account to attack the press — including Fox News — and to claim that he is being pestered by other world leaders why the U.S. Media hates America.

As the president tweeted, “The question I was asked most today by fellow World Leaders, who think the USA is doing so well and is stronger than ever before, happens to be, ‘Mr. President, why does the American media hate your Country so much? Why are they rooting for it to fail?'”

As one extremely skeptical Twitter user stated, “Those were the voices in your head.”

That seemed to be the general consensus. See below:

