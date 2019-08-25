Internet pummels Trump for claim diplomats ask why US media ‘hates’ America: ‘Those were the voices in your head’

With the G7 meetings all but over, Donald Trump once again returned to his Twitter account to attack the press — including Fox News — and to claim that he is being pestered by other world leaders why the U.S. Media hates America.

As the president tweeted, “The question I was asked most today by fellow World Leaders, who think the USA is doing so well and is stronger than ever before, happens to be, ‘Mr. President, why does the American media hate your Country so much? Why are they rooting for it to fail?'”

As one extremely skeptical Twitter user stated, “Those were the voices in your head.”

That seemed to be the general consensus. See below:

Rasmussen at 50%. @MediaBuzzFNC & @FoxNews are only getting worse! Now @donnabrazile & others on Fox. Not what it used to be! https://t.co/Uo51Yn5PTX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

The question I was asked most today by fellow World Leaders, who think the USA is doing so well and is stronger than ever before, happens to be, “Mr. President, why does the American media hate your Country so much? Why are they rooting for it to fail?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

Bullshit. Nobody asked this. You’re such a liar. — Christopher Wood (@RealPotatus) August 25, 2019

You are delusional. #25thAmendmentNow — Bertha A Mason (@BerthaAMason) August 25, 2019

I preferred the time in America when the President of the United States and the Village idiot were two different people — Thorsten (@Airvooocht) August 25, 2019

Actually the question they were asking is “why are you an idiot?” — On Your Marc, Yo! (@TOBenfica) August 25, 2019

Those were the voices in your head — AB (@Aunt_Muu_Muu) August 25, 2019

Literally no one believes that — Ligeti Split (@jeez_no) August 25, 2019

You failed period. Now you want to blame the media. You’re effing sick. You and your Nazi pal Steven Miller. You’re a sick evil man. They should ask you where you have taken the children and in your rough estimate how many have been raped while in US concentration camps. EVIL — Pamela Stovall (@PamelaStovall6) August 25, 2019

Name which leaders… name even one…🤔

Name them… and they can confirm this claim.

Otherwise… as per usual… you are lying. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 25, 2019

THIS…….is a lie. They never asked you that. They know you lie to them and you lie to the American people. You're not trusted and they know your time is almost up. #OneTermPresident — Michael Petty (@5MilesHigher) August 25, 2019

Did you tell them because you’re a loathsome swine and totally inept and divorced from truth and facts? You should have. — Richard DiRenzo (@richdirenzo) August 25, 2019

Which world leaders asked that, you effing liar? — Richard U. Sirius ⚔️☯️❤️ (@SiriusRichard) August 25, 2019