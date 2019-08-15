Internet unleashes mockery on ‘fake farmer’ Devin Nunes with #ImAFarmerLikeNunes

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was outed as a “fake farmer” during the 2018 election, where it was uncovered he never owned a farm and his family farm relocated to Iowa over a decade ago.

But the Fresno Bee announced Thursday that Nunes bought a “farm” to stop the criticisms of his personal branding effort. But some don’t believe it’s real. In the financial disclosure form, Nunes said it was valued at $0-$15,000. Properties in California don’t generally go for $15,000 or less.

“I grew up here, and farmed this land,” Nunes says in a campaign ad in front of a field of planted crops.

The parody Twitter account that has been sued by the California Congressman, @DevinCow, used the information to mock Nunes for still trying to pretend to be a farmer. The cow, like the Nunes family, is not in California, it too lives in Iowa.

You can see a few of those tweets below:

I looked at some sheep at a county fair once. #ImAFarmerLikeNunes — Pastmaster329 (@iceclamperjohn) August 15, 2019

#ImAFarmerLikeNunes because I sat in a big tractor once. They even let me honk the horn! Best day ever! — Pooping Trump (@PoopingTrump) August 15, 2019

@DevinCow I have 8 acres do I qualify for socialist farm aid? #IAmAFarmerLikeNunes #Minesbigger — Patti Kolb (@pattikolb) August 15, 2019

`https://twitter.com/kinshisha_T/status/1162058090663022600

If a tree falls in a forest and nobody is there to hear it, does that make me a tree farmer?#ImAFarmerLikeNunes — JackWBower (@Trumpet1984) August 15, 2019

I have a onion that has sprouted…

#ImAFarmerLikeNunes — @SoDebSaid2 #BB21 (@sodebsaid2) August 15, 2019

I raised some uncomfortable questions in a staff meeting. #ImAFarmerLikeNunes — 3CallFinagle (@3CallFinagle) August 15, 2019

I just downloaded the Farmville 2 app. #ImAFarmerLikeNunes — 773 Brad (@773Brad) August 15, 2019

#ImAFarmerLikeNunes I once touched a basil plant in a grocery store — truthbetold (@flatoutfunny) August 15, 2019

I have a spearmint plant on the patio #ImAFarmerLikeNunes — Doodle mom (@judi_kilpatrick) August 15, 2019

I can grow hair. That makes me a farmer too.#ImAFarmerLikeNunes — #LongStickNic Golden Knights Fans (@VGK_Fans) August 15, 2019

There are weeds in the cracks of my driveway. #ImAFarmerLikeNunes — Bret Gross (@bretgross) August 15, 2019

100 square foot? That is area. Area is squared, length times width. Devy's farm is 10 foot by 10 foot. What kind of tractor you reckon that takes?#imafarmerlikenunes pic.twitter.com/yxuijr8wMj — The Trumpanzee Whisperer (@russel_nelson) August 15, 2019

Once I threw an apple core out of my car window while driving at 70mph. Since then I consider myself a farmer @DevinCow #ImAFarmerLikeNunes pic.twitter.com/qu4OuA5vN9 — welshy (@melpem) August 15, 2019

#ImAFarmerLikeNunes tomato plant I've had growing for 3 years! How much subsidy is this one worth? pic.twitter.com/CJeb6ctmMP — OttoFNKatz (@fn_katz) August 15, 2019

I discovered hair growing out of my ears. #ImAFarmerLikeNunes — Leon Lazarus (@leonlazarus66) August 15, 2019

I plant something once in kindergarten. #ImAFarmerLikeNunes — 🌷Madz 🇵🇷🌊 (@itzurmadz) August 15, 2019

I have a cute little pineapple plant growing on my dresser under a grow light. #ImAFarmerLikeNunes pic.twitter.com/2hR1PWcM1f — 🌊Barb Crofts🌊 (@BarbCrofts) August 15, 2019

My toenails grew a little bit yesterday. #ImAFarmerLikeNunes — Chris Conyers (@CrustyMcD) August 15, 2019

I spent $220. on a pair of rubber Hunter boots at Macys. #ImAFarmerLikeNunes — TOCB (@TOCB10) August 15, 2019

You should see the plentiful crop of dandelions my yard is yielding this year! #ImAFarmerLikeNunes — 🌊Kat🌲 (@WildAlaskaKat) August 15, 2019

I raise dust bunnies #ImAFarmerLikeNunes — howard meyers (@a148all) August 15, 2019

@DevinCow I mow my yard a MINIMUM of 3 times a year! #IAmAFarmerLikeNunes — BingoValley (@binlava) August 15, 2019

@DevinCow I have a Bob Ross Chia pet, does that mean I'm a farmer too? #ImAFarmerLikeNunes pic.twitter.com/uHuyWroDM9 — Andr0meda (@Andr0meda) August 15, 2019

@DevinCow I patted my dogs down after they got dirty from wrestling in the dirt, just like a real Dust Bowl farmer. #IamafarmerlikeNunes — Concerned Citizen (@politicsbos) August 15, 2019

I didn't wash my coffee cup for several days and it started growing mold. #ImAFarmerLikeNunes @DevinCow — Troy Moon 🗽☕🚴 (@TroyInPortland) August 15, 2019