John Oliver pried the gun from Charlton Heston’s cold dead hands — then he ripped the NRA to shreds

HBO host John Oliver noted that Americans are reminded daily that President Donald Trump is doing the bare minimum at being a president. This week, according to the “Last Week Tonight” host, Trump proved he “was doing the bare minimum at being a f*cking person.”

Even Trump’s staff confessed that the president’s visits to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas didn’t go well after their shootings. Oliver showed the video where Trump thought it was a good idea to brag about his crowd size to shooting survivors.

“Just consider the thought process,” Oliver began. “He visited a hospital, filled with victims of a mass shooting and said to himself, ‘Remember that other time when I was the center of attention, and it was better?’ And then he thought, ‘Do you think anyone else remembers that?’ Then he thought, ‘I should remind them, right?’ Then he thought, ‘Great idea!’ Then he thought, ‘Thank you!’ Then he thought, ‘Ivanka.’ Then he thought, ‘No time!’ And then he said it, and he was happy with how it sounded.”

It was It just added to two weeks of heartbreak for survivors and family of victims facing the fact that political leaders aren’t likely to do anything to keep Americans safe. Oliver warned Americans not to get distracted by Trump’s stupidity and ignore the inaction on guns.

Oliver took it as another opportunity to go after the NRA, not for their response to the shooting, but for being a complete and total disaster. He recalled former NRA president Charlton Heston, who came to an NRA convention saying that people can take his gun when they pry it from his “cold dead hands.”

“Well, I did,” Oliver said, holding up an old shotgun with a skeleton’s hand attached.

He played the clip of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) speaking to a crowd in Dayton where they began chanting, “Do something!”

“You know you’re doing a bad job when people are yelling, ‘Do Something’ at you,” Oliver said. “Not even, ‘Try a different position,’ or ‘like that but to the left.’ Just do something!”

The key obstacle to doing anything is once again the National Rifle Association. Oliver noted that the organization might be too busy to fight back after this recent set of mass shootings because they’re in a complete crisis.

There’s the matter of CEO Wayne LaPierre being accused of spending over $300,000 on clothes at a private Beverly Hills boutique, the NRA’s inability to pay the marketing company that runs NRATV, and that LaPierre was caught asking the organization to fund a $6 million mansion for him after the Parkland, Florida mass shooting.

Since the NRA has refused to pay for NRATV any longer, they’ve officially been shut down.

“Thoughts and prayers,” Oliver told them.

Watch Oliver below: