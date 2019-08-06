Kellyanne Conway faces a furious backlash after linking Elizabeth Warren to Dayton massacre

Kellyanne Conway is suggesting the Dayton gunman’s left-wing views motivated his mass shooting that killed nine people, including his sister — but she’s facing a strong pushback.

The White House adviser claimed on Fox News that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) may share some blame for the killings, because the 24-year-old gunman had expressed support for her presidential campaign on social media, and she shared a CNN report about his political views.

Dayton shooting: Shooter appeared to have leftist Twitter feed – CNN https://t.co/9t3ZpZ5yfA — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 6, 2019

Daily Beast politics editor Sam Stein called attention to Conway’s post, and she quickly suggested he was blowing her tweet out of proportion.

“Me sharing @CNN story without comment bothers you, @samstein?” Conway tweeted.

Stein responded by asking her to explain why she’d posted the story.

“Not bothered. confused,” he tweeted. “It suggests that you believe his motive was political. Do you? If so, what information do you have to support that. And while I have you. I can’t seem to find the instance of you sharing a story about the El Paso gunman’s motivations. Can you explain why?”

Not bothered. confused. It suggests that you believe his motive was political. Do you? If so, what information do you have to support that. And while I have you. I can’t seem to find the instance of you sharing a story about the El Paso gunman’s motivations. Can you explain why? — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 6, 2019

Conway did not immediately respond to Stein’s questions, but other Twitter users seemed to agree she was blaming the Massachusetts Democrat for the Dayton shooting to remove some blame for another shooting, in El Paso, from President Donald Trump’s shoulders.

The El Paso white supremacy terrorist was definitely inspired by Kellyanne’s boss and his xenophobic rhetoric, yet Kellyanne still happily works for him. This is a piss poor attempt at whataboutism.#TrumpIsAStochasticTerrorist — Timothy Kenison 🌊 #TrumpIsAStochasticTerrorist (@TimothyKenison) August 6, 2019

The biggest lie republicans ever told is in saying that 2 wrongs make a right when 90% of the time their side is proven wrong, proven lying, proven discriminatory and racist. Yet when proof comes for you it is denial, blame, and unwarranted finger pointing. — Rip (@ripdiction_rip) August 6, 2019

Listen carefully: In case you are not bright enough to discern the difference, no one on the left in public office is standing up and inciting violence, or describing immigrants as an invasion. Your overlord is CLEARLY in a class of inciting that is unique and very troublesome. — Ann (@alf27900) August 6, 2019

Did he post a left-wing manifesto 20 mins before the shooting? Did he target conservatives? STFU with your "both sides-ism." We see you clearly — Laurie Banks (@LaurieBanks) August 6, 2019

Still finger pointing I see. Is this the White House’s idea of “urging unity“? — Jeffrey (@gocubsgo0) August 6, 2019

So what !! He was already had a history of threatening "classmates" in high school. He is a perfect example of someone who never should be allowed to buy an assault weapon. He cost lives due to Republicans incompetence. — Roosevelt's Republican (@tialisa1974) August 6, 2019

Now do the El Paso shooter — Trish Reilly (@trishreilly17) August 6, 2019

Have Warren and Sanders been calling for high school students to have hit lists and refusing to enact any measures to make it harder to buy weapons of war and body armor? — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) August 6, 2019