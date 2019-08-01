Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham buried in scorn by conservative for abandoning everything he believes in to suck up to Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

In a column for Bloomberg, longtime conservative commentator Ramesh Ponnuru took Republicans to task for betraying their conservative values to align themselves with Donald Trump — putting the spotlight on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in particular.

Under a damning headline, “How Long Can Real Conservatives Make Excuses for Trump?” Ponnuru expressed his dismay with a Republican Party that has been cowed into submission by the president using his recent descent into racism as a focal point.

“Over the span of decades, our whole society, conservatives included, has become less tolerant of racist jokes,” he wrote. “At the moment, though, conservatives seem to be moving in the other direction. Support for Trump and opposition to his critics are making them less willing to condemn behavior as racist and more inclined to dismiss accusations of racism as moves in a political game.”

With that, he singled out Graham who is arguably Trump’s biggest cheerleader in the Senate despite saying in 2015, ” He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic religious bigot.”

“Just compare the way Senator Lindsey Graham used to talk about Trump and race to the way he talks about it today. Or read some conservative intellectuals,” he wrote. “If you had posed the hypothetical question to him a few years ago, a conservative man of letters might have agreed that a president who told a nonwhite member of Congress to go back to the hellhole she came from instead of criticizing him was saying something racist — attacking someone in terms he would never use against a white person.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Turn the hypothetical into one of today’s live partisan disputes, however, and see how readily and plentifully the defenses come forth,” he continued, quoting the South Carolina Republican defending Trump by saying, “Maybe it was juvenile, but it wasn’t racist. Only a small fringe of extremists is racist. It’s offensive to say he’s racist. Are you calling 62 million Americans who voted for him racist? The president’s policies have done a lot of good for black people. Trump criticizes white people too! He was making a point about the gratitude immigrants owe America.”

Ponnuru sarcastically commented, “When Trump said that Representative Elijah Cummings’s Baltimore congressional district was a land of filth and misery, he was … standing up for the poor misgoverned people of that city! When he said that a federal judge could not be fair to him because he was ‘Mexican,’ Trump was … making a profound, nay Lincolnian, point about identity politics.”

According to the conservative columnist, Graham — and other Republicans who look the other way when confronted with the president’s bombast and racism — are willing to tolerate him as part of the “transactional” nature of politics — but at the risk of destroying their reputations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The evidence of his bigotry has to be ignored, wished away, re-interpreted. If Republicans refuse to fit their standards around the president — if, like former House Speaker Paul Ryan, they occasionally condemn the bigotry — it means they were weaklings all along,” he concluded.

You can read more here (subscription required).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Corey Lewandowski ‘seriously’ considering a run for US Senate in New Hampshire

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Desperation is continuing as Republicans search for viable GOP candidates to oppose Democrats in the 2020 elections.

Speaking to NBC News reporter Ali Vitali, brief former campaign manager to Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski, is considering going after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) next year.

“I’m going to look at it very seriously," Lewandowski said. "Jeannie Shaheen has failed New Hampshire and voted in lockstep with [Sen.' Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). The people of New Hampshire deserve better.”

On rumors of him running for Senate in N.H., Corey Lewandowski tells me: “I’m going to look at it very seriously.” #nhsen

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Judge brutally slaps down Roger Stone’s bid to toss out his indictment: ‘No one but himself to blame’

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

A judge on Thursday smacked down Trump associate Roger Stone's bid to have his indictment for obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and other charges thrown out of court.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson has issued a ruling shooting down Stone's claim that he was being "selectively" prosecuted for lying under oath. In the ruling, Jackson concluded that Congress did not need to make a prosecution referral to the Department of Justice in order to be prosecuted by the DOJ for perjuring himself, while also concluding the former special counsel Robert Mueller's appointment did not violate the Constitution.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump pal Tom Barrack was pocketing money from Saudis after 2016 transition meetings: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

According to a report from Bloomberg, close Donald Trump associate Tom Barrack was taking money from Saudi Arabian interests -- as well as meeting with them -- while he was also employed helping out the president's transition team.

The report states that Barrack -- who is also being investigated for his part in planning the president's inauguration -- was working both sides of the fence in 2016.

Pointing out that "Tom Barrack, the investor and longtime friend of President Donald Trump, was an early advocate of strengthening ties between the White House and Saudi Arabia," Bloomberg adds, "Barrack had pursued business across the Middle East for decades, but he hadn’t done a deal with the massive Saudi fund. That changed after Trump’s 2016 presidential run, a time when Barrack straddled multiple roles -- a leader of Colony [Capital Inc.], a campaign adviser and a key member of the presidential transition team."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image