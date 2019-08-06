Man screams profanities at 9-year-old girl holding a ‘Do Something’ sign at Iowa gun violence vigil

In response to the week of mass shootings, people have taken to the streets, begging leaders to “do something” to keep Americans safe from the terror they face of these shooters.

One person asking for action is a 9-year-old girl, who joined a group demanding action. Holding a sign reading: “DO SOMETHING,” the girl held vigil in Carroll, Iowa. She was met by a man in a truck, who shouted “f*ck you!” at her.

“Fuck you!” yells a passerby in a truck at this 9 year old girl and about 30 other people gathered for a vigil in Carroll, Iowa to mourn losses from #ElPasoShootings and #Daytonshootings – attendees called 4 background checks for guns, boost to mental health services, other ideas pic.twitter.com/pCTIfXEy0A — Douglas W. Burns (@douglaswburns) August 6, 2019

She’s hardly the first to demand that something be done to protect Americans. Singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves led her audience crowd in a chant of “somebody f*cking do something.”

She said that she can’t believe the country is being forced to process the death and carnage that happened over the course of just one week in the United States.

‘Somebody f*cking do something!’ — Watch @KaceyMusgraves lead the Lollapalooza crowd in a chant calling for action on gun violence pic.twitter.com/8HdwKUHTTO — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 5, 2019

Pro-soccer player Alejandro Bedoya did the same. After scoring a goal he ran to a microphone sitting on the field and said, “Hey Congress, do something. End gun violence now!”

When Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine addressed a vigil in Dayton, he too was met with a crowd shouting over him. “Do something!” they demanded.

.@GovMikeDeWine is trying to address the vigil crowd in Dayton. The crowd is shouting over him “Do something!!!” @WCPO pic.twitter.com/VoQiOoFfoD — Dr. Hillary Lake, WCPO (@hillarylake) August 5, 2019

"Do something! Do something!" Crowd at vigil for the victims of a mass shooting in Ohio interrupts the state's Republican governor with chants demanding he take actionhttps://t.co/tFCQjLLMNt pic.twitter.com/kFBp6jCZgG — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 5, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and members of the Congress are willing to cut their August recess short to come back to pass stricter background checks and an assault weapons ban. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), however, is unwilling to do that.

Meanwhile, the NRA, who has been successful in blocking any meaningful gun reform, is in turmoil after CEO Wayne LaPierre was outed for spending donors’ money on his own personal fancy wardrobe for over 15 years. The NRA is currently being sued for refusing to pay for $1.6 million in marketing and advertising for the company that runs NRA TV. After raising questions about LaPierre’s misuse of funds, three board members were shoved out and ultimately resigned.