Three NRA board members shoved out after questioning lavish spending by Wayne LaPierre

Esther Schneider of Texas, Sean Maloney of Ohio and Timothy Knight of Tennessee just resigned their positions on the board of the National Rifle Association.

According to the Washington Post, reported that the three said that they raised questions about the lavish spending by CEO Wayne LaPierre. After, they were suddenly stripped of their committee assignments. The resigned after that.

“While our belief in the NRA’s mission remains as strong today as ever, our confidence in the NRA’s leadership has been shattered,” the board members told the NRA’s officials in a letter that was sent to The Post.

The NRA has been thrown into chaos after former NRA chief Oliver North was ousted in wake of criticisms of about the way the organization was spending members’ money.

To make matters worse, NRA TV was ended after the organization refused to pay invoices from the communications and marketing firm that runs the project. It devolved into chaos after North was attacked in a lawsuit by the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On a cosmic level, the NRA has been hemorrhaging cash for years (running deficits of as much as $40 million a year), may be nearly broke, is losing members, and now faces a formidable legal challenge to its tax exempt status,” wrote conservative Charlie Sykes. “And this doesn’t even include its odd entanglements with the Russians,” wrote Sykes. “The full NRA board is supposed to meet on Monday to hash all of this out.”

The NRA was behind at least $15 million in soft money used to help elect President Donald Trump in 2016. There are questions about where exactly the money came from and allegations it was funneled through foreign donors. The infighting is enough to make the Trump campaign nervous about whether they can count on the organization for 2020.