‘Mental midget’ Stephen Miller absolutely demolished in MSNBC blast at Trump’s ‘misfit’ advisers

Given the opportunity to discuss two profiles on White House adviser Stephen Miller — published by the Washington Post and the New York Times late Saturday — Democratic consultant Don Calloway jumped in with both feet to trash the man he called a “mental midget”.”
Asked p on MSNBC about the controversial Miller’s outsized influence on Donald Trump, Calloway didn’t hold back.
“What goes through your head when you hear how much influence Stephen Miller has on immigration policy?” host Alex Witt asked.
“Stephen Miller is a mental midget, that’s the best thing I can say,” Calloway began to the sounds of laughter offscreen.
Then he dug into the topic.
“I’ve been thinking about him since I read the Washington Post article,”he began. “He’s just not a serious thinker. But Stephen Miller has to be placed in the context of this administration. You have to remember that this administration is largely made up of individuals who would remind us of the island of misfit toys. Why? Because no career Republicans or serious thinkers wanted anything to do with this administration at the beginning of this thing.”
“Nobody wants to be a participant in this national disaster that could be up to eight years — We hope only four years,” he continued. “D.C. is a place young people can rise up quickly because of turnover and people getting burned out and such. But in the White House that typically doesn’t happen — the White House typically gets the best of the best.”
“Somebody as pernicious and racist and nonintellectual as Stephen Miller generally wouldn’t have a place to shine in the White House of any other administration but he’s here because this administration has picked up a bunch of individuals willing to do their bidding,” he concluded.
Watch below:
