Michigan police officer suspended after black visitors discovered KKK memorabilia in his home
A Muskegon police officer has been placed on administrative leave the department investigates why he has Ku Klux Klan memorabilia in his home, including a framed application to the white nationalist group.
According to WDIV, City Manager Frank Peterson issued a statement that officer Charles Anderson, who is white, has been placed on indefinite leave while the investigation is underway.
The discovery of the items came as visitors toured his home which is for sale, and one interested party noticed the framed application.
In a Facebook post, Rob Mathis noted Confederate flags in Anderson’s house and garage, and posted a picture of the framed application on a wall in a bedroom.
“I immediately stopped my walk-through and informed the realtor that I am not writing an offer on this home and I am leaving now,” Mathis wrote on Facebook “I feel sick to my stomach knowing that I walk to the home of one of the most racist people in Muskegon hiding behind his uniform and possibly harassing people of color and different nationalities.”
He added, “To the officer, I know who you are and I will be looking at resources to expose your prejudice. As for now pictures speak 1000 words.”
Contacted at his home Anderson said he was instructed to not say anything until the investigation is concluded.
