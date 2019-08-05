Mitch McConnell busted for sharing ‘troubling’ photo of his opponent on a tombstone

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got called out by his challenger for tweeting out a photo of her name on a tombstone — hours after a pair of mass shootings claimed 31 lives in two states.

The Kentucky Republican’s campaign team shared a photo Sunday taken at the state’s Fancy Farm annual political forum that showed Democratic candidate Amy McGrath’s name, along with the name of Merrick Garland and the word socialism, printed on cardboard tombstones.

McGrath responded Monday, drawing attention to the tweet and its timing.

“Hours after the El Paso shooting, Mitch McConnell proudly tweeted this photo,” McGrath tweeted. “I find it so troubling that our politics have become so nasty and personal that the Senate Majority Leader thinks it’s appropriate to use imagery of the death of a political opponent (me) as messaging.”

