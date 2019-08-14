Morning Joe panel busts Trump for trying another ‘diversionary tactic’ to duck his links to Epstein

Picking up for Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who were both off on Wednesday morning, the remaining panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” jumped all over Donald Trump for pushing another conspiracy theory about connections between former President Bill Clinton and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell last Saturday.

On Tuesday the president spoke to reporters before boarding a helicopter and hinted that Clinton had possibly visited Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean which is known to locals as “Pedophile Island,” while at the same time insisting that he never had visited despite being a friend of the now-deceased financial manager.

Speaking with fill-in host Willie Geist, conservative campaign consultant Rick Tyler claimed Trump appeared to be deflecting from his own relationship with Epstein who was being held on human trafficking charges.

“You have this suicide of a pedophile, a predator who Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were friends with,” Tyler explained before sneering, “The president of the United States decides that, you know, his friend Bill Clinton was far worse than he was.”

Paraphrasing Trump’s Tuesday comments, Tyler added, “‘I just went to a few parties with him, but he after all was on the plane 27 times, maybe 26 times, probably 27 times and he went to the island, you got to ask him about the island.’ It’s just clear diversionary tactics, he thinks Jeffrey Epstein hurts him because there’s a lot of pictures going around of them together.”

“He wants to change the narrative that the story is going to be all about Bill Clinton, it can’t be about him,” he concluded.

Chiming in, Morning Joe contributor Jonathan Lemire added that Trump’s comments fall in line with his long history of trading on conspiracy theories to help his launch his political career.

