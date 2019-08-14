Morning Joe panel busts Trump for trying another ‘diversionary tactic’ to duck his links to Epstein

Picking up for Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who were both off on Wednesday morning, the remaining panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” jumped all over Donald Trump for pushing another conspiracy theory about connections between former President Bill Clinton and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell last Saturday.
On Tuesday the president spoke to reporters before boarding a helicopter and hinted that Clinton had possibly visited Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean which is known to locals as “Pedophile Island,” while at the same time insisting that he never had visited despite being a friend of the now-deceased financial manager.
Speaking with fill-in host Willie Geist, conservative campaign consultant Rick Tyler claimed Trump appeared to be deflecting from his own relationship with Epstein who was being held on human trafficking charges.
“You have this suicide of a pedophile, a predator who Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were friends with,” Tyler explained before sneering, “The president of the United States decides that, you know, his friend Bill Clinton was far worse than he was.”
Paraphrasing Trump’s Tuesday comments, Tyler added, “‘I just went to a few parties with him, but he after all was on the plane 27 times, maybe 26 times, probably 27 times and he went to the island, you got to ask him about the island.’ It’s just clear diversionary tactics, he thinks Jeffrey Epstein hurts him because there’s a lot of pictures going around of them together.”
“He wants to change the narrative that the story is going to be all about Bill Clinton, it can’t be about him,” he concluded.
Chiming in, Morning Joe contributor Jonathan Lemire added that Trump’s comments fall in line with his long history of trading on conspiracy theories to help his launch his political career.
You can watch below:
The FBI ranked black nationalists and animal rights activists as bigger threats than white supremacists and terror groups like al-Qaida among their official counterterrorism priorities, according to leaked FBI documents obtained by The Young Turks.
The documents show that the FBI’s official Consolidated Strategy Guide, which lists the bureau’s counterterrorism priorities, continues to focus on “black identity extremists,” well after the bureau assured Democrats in Congress that it would stop using the term after a 2017 internal FBI report that included the phrase was published by Foreign Policy.
Both guards assigned to protect accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein fell asleep while they were supposed to be protecting him from himself, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
"The two guards who were in the jail unit where Jeffrey Epstein apparently killed himself fell asleep and failed to check on him for about three hours, then falsified records to cover up their mistake, a law enforcement official and a prison official said on Tuesday," the newspaper reported.