MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch shreds Trump’s ‘sociopathic behavior’ during photo-op with mass shooting survivors
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch slammed President Donald Trump’s “sociopathic behavior” when he visited mass shooting victims at hospitals in Ohio and Texas.
The president met with victims and first responders in Dayton and El Paso, where an onlooker shot cell phone video of Trump bragging about crowd size and insulting the city’s former congressman Beto O’Rourke as “crazy.”
“That’s a sociopath,” Deutsch said. “He’s in a hospital — let’s point out that the eight patients did not want to see him. That is sociopathic behavior to go into the hospital after a mass shooting where people are fighting for their lives and to be talking about your rallies and your competitors.”
“That’s a human being with no capacity to feel,” he added.
