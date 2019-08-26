MSNBC’s Mika alarmed by Trump asking to nuke hurricanes: ‘He just wants to use them’ — for any reason
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski warned that President Donald Trump’s reported suggestion for nuking hurricanes was a sign of his fascination with the devastating weapons.
Trump denied an Axios report that he asked aides multiple times whether hurricanes could be disrupted with nuclear weapons before reaching the U.S. shore.
The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2019
Brzezinski and “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough said the president had been looking for an excuse to use nuclear weapons since launching his presidential campaign.
“You know, mika, remember when we had warned everybody in — I think it was July or August of the election year, 2016 — that foreign policy people had gone in to talk to then-candidate Trump,” Scarborough said. “His solution to Iran was was, ‘Why can’t we use nuclear weapons?’ North Korea, ‘Why can’t we use nuclear weapons against North Korea?’ and just generally asking — being very frustrated, asking his foreign policy experts, ‘Well, if we had built all of the nuclear weapons, why can’t we use them?'”
Brzezinski agreed.
“He just wants a way to use them,” she said.
“Itchy finger,” Scarborough added.
