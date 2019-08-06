MSNBC’s Mika unloads on Trump’s inaction against racist violence: ‘He seems to want these things to happen’

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski wondered aloud whether President Donald Trump was purposefully encouraging white nationalist violence.

The president disavowed racist hate in an address Monday, following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, but the “Morning Joe” co-hosts said Trump’s actions and statements fail to match those remarks.

“Now after four years of Donald Trump he is now starting to see the lights,” said co-host Joe Scarborough, “the warning lights blinkering all over America, and it reminds him of the warning lights we saw before 9/11 and other people in the counterterrorism business, before 9/11 they saw it. They saw those warning lights blinking. Those warning lights are blinking again.”

“If Donald Trump wants people to stop talking about him just using words, which is a good start, use your words and then have actions follow then he needs to speak out against the hatred towards Hispanics,” Scarborough added. “He needs to let people know they are welcomed in this country, he needs to let people know that the federal government is going to actually put on the books a terrorism law for domestic terrorism. There’s not even that law on the book right now.”

Brzezinski agreed there were actions the president could take to reduce racially motivated domestic terrorism, but she wondered whey he wasn’t taking any of those steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have to ask the question, and I’ll ask you, isn’t it okay to deduce that at this point this is what he wants?” Brzezinski said. “He is inciting hatred, inciting violence and inciting racism. If he doesn’t unequivocally call it off and say, this is wrong and we stand together against this and we are doing this, this and this to help fight hate crimes.”

“I mean, this is a president who seems to want these things to happen,” she added. “How else can this be explained, if he doesn’t call it off?”