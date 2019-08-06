MSNBC’s Mika unloads on Trump’s inaction against racist violence: ‘He seems to want these things to happen’
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski wondered aloud whether President Donald Trump was purposefully encouraging white nationalist violence.
The president disavowed racist hate in an address Monday, following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, but the “Morning Joe” co-hosts said Trump’s actions and statements fail to match those remarks.
“Now after four years of Donald Trump he is now starting to see the lights,” said co-host Joe Scarborough, “the warning lights blinkering all over America, and it reminds him of the warning lights we saw before 9/11 and other people in the counterterrorism business, before 9/11 they saw it. They saw those warning lights blinking. Those warning lights are blinking again.”
“If Donald Trump wants people to stop talking about him just using words, which is a good start, use your words and then have actions follow then he needs to speak out against the hatred towards Hispanics,” Scarborough added. “He needs to let people know they are welcomed in this country, he needs to let people know that the federal government is going to actually put on the books a terrorism law for domestic terrorism. There’s not even that law on the book right now.”
Brzezinski agreed there were actions the president could take to reduce racially motivated domestic terrorism, but she wondered whey he wasn’t taking any of those steps.
“You have to ask the question, and I’ll ask you, isn’t it okay to deduce that at this point this is what he wants?” Brzezinski said. “He is inciting hatred, inciting violence and inciting racism. If he doesn’t unequivocally call it off and say, this is wrong and we stand together against this and we are doing this, this and this to help fight hate crimes.”
“I mean, this is a president who seems to want these things to happen,” she added. “How else can this be explained, if he doesn’t call it off?”
Breaking Banner
Trump eagerly laps up Fox News response to Obama’s statement on latest mass shootings
The hosts of "Fox & Friends" cried foul over former President Barack Obama's statement on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton -- and their most famous viewer lapped it up.
The former president implicitly linked President Donald Trump's racist rhetoric to the El Paso shooting, which was committed by a gunman who used similar language to attack immigrants, and the Fox News hosts bitterly complained.
Then, about a half hour later, Trump approvingly quoted their complaints in a pair of tweets.
Fox & Friends hosts cry bitter tears over Obama’s statement on El Paso and Dayton shootings
Former President Barack Obama implicitly called out his successor's racism following a pair of mass shootings, and the hosts of "Fox & Friends" howled in protest.
A gunman who killed 21 shoppers at a Walmart store in El Paso echoed President Donald Trump's hateful language about Latino immigrants, and Obama issued a statement linking the president to white nationalist violence.
"We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments," Obama said, "leaders who demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people."
‘Very dangerous and cruel little gifts’: Murder, ‘gay-hunters’ strike terror in Russia’s LGBT community
When LGBT activist Yelena Grigoryeva found her name on a hit list of a "gay-hunting" group, she did not appear to take the threat seriously.
The group called itself "Pila", meaning "saw", after the series of Hollywood horror films of the same name, in which a serial killer plays games with his victims.
Pila promised "very dangerous and cruel little gifts" to a number of Russia's gay activists.
"That's just a threat," Grigoryeva wrote on Facebook early last month, posting a screen grab of the group's website on her page.