Trump’s ‘mind-numbing’ lies are ‘getting worse’ — and even White House aides are ‘baffled’: Morning Joe

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned the situation inside the White House is “getting worse.”

The “Morning Joe” host highlighted President Donald Trump’s “abnormal” views on foreign policy in Wednesday’s episode, and then walked through the president’s frequent flip-flops and the mental gymnastics his supporters must perform to stay loyal — and Politico reporter Jake Sherman said the situation was exhausting to cover.

“We’re getting to a point where there’s a case to be made as a journalist, as an objective journalist, that there isn’t much upside in giving a lot of stock in listening to the White House,” Sherman said, “since basically everything they say is turned around by the president or undermined by other pieces of facts that we see other places outside of the White House. I mean, from Greenland to the background checks to the payroll tax cut. I mean, everything this White House says is undermined by something else.”

Scarborough interrupted to say that critics of the mainstream media would point out that reporters should have already known Trump had no credibility, but he said the problem went beyond that.

“Of course, we all did see this coming for years,” Scarborough said, “but I want to pick up on what I have been underlining for the past week — it’s getting worse.”

Sherman agreed, but he said the problem goes beyond the president.

“For a reporter that has to deal with the White House on an every day basis,” Sherman said, “it’s mind-numbing and your head is spinning almost every day, because you don’t know up from down and your assumptions, your reality-based assumptions, are challenged by an institution that really has no sort of logical progression of thought, and the people in the White House, by the way, that are charged with achieving his priorities are also just completely baffled by a president who just looks like he’s spinning around in circles without any sort of goal in mind.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

