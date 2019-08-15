‘Political suicide’: Ex-White House official warns Trump the GOP and voters will turn on him if a recession hits

Sitting in on an MSNBC “Morning Joe” panel, a former aide to President George W. Bush warned Donald Trump that he committed “political suicide” with his tariff war that is helping send the U.S. into a possible recession and that he can expect Republican lawmakers to abandon him.
Speaking with fill-in host Willie Geist, Elise Jordan was asked about Trump tweeting up a storm about the economy on Wednesday as the stock market was plummeting.
“For all of the storms of his presidency, he has always come back to the economy,” Geist began. “But if the global economy, including the United States, takes a step toward recession what does that mean for his presidency?”
“Woo,” Jordan began. “It’s political suicide. I mean Donald Trump’s political strength is premised on the idea that he has maintained and protected and cultivated a strong economy.”
“His supporters and detractors overall have agreed that the economy has been pretty good during the time of his presidency, ” she continued. “You talk to voters and they love the economy right now. And if that drops off, it becomes much harder to excuse away the underlying instability and racism of the administration and Donald Trump’s constant statements”
“There no longer is the excuse, ‘I’m a Republican who supports Trump because I like the economy,'” she suggested. “That’s a lot harder to say.”
Appearing on Fox News late Wednesday night, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was put on the spot by host Bret Baier over comments made by Rep. Steve King (R-IA) made in a speech where he seemed to encourage rape and incest as a way to keep populations up.
Coming at the end of a discussion on border issues, Baier pressed McCarthy to address King's controversial and universally reviled comments.
"Last thing, your colleague Rep. Steve King was talking to a conservative club Wednesday. And he said that humanity might not exist at all if not for rape and incest throughout human history," Baier noted before quoting the Republican. "'If you pulled out a product of rape or incest, would there be any population of the world left if we did that?''
Embattled Rep. Steve King (R-IA) took some more hits on Morning Joe on Thursday, the day after a video of him promoting rape and incest as a way to keep the population up went viral.
King made his comments before the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa, where he asked, if there would “be any population of the world left” if it were not for rape and incest drew immediate condemnation across the board, and the panelists on MSNBC were happy to join in.
After reading a transcript of King's comments, "Morning Joe" fill-in host Willie Geist remarked, "I wish I could say these comments were surprising but he's made a career of saying things like this. you can go back 15 years to when he first came into Congress saying including that then-Senator Obama were elected president Al Qaeda would be dancing in the streets celebrating, the anti-imimmigrant rhetoric, the anti-Muslim rhetoric, the list goes on and on and it's just ridiculous."
Tiffany Mitchell met her husband, Cedric, the week she went to Phoenix, Arizona, to look for a new place to live. She wanted to leave Twin Falls, Idaho, because of what she describes as the town's pervasive racism. She flew back on a Sunday, he visited her on a Tuesday, and never left. They decided to stay in Twin Falls because the weather there was better for his asthma. He got a job at a sugar factory. A few years later they were married.
She had kids from a previous marriage. Her first husband, Cody Hanks, was shot and killed by a police officer. After Tiffany and Cedric got married, they had two kids of their own, creating a large, interracial family.