Prince Andrew’s fate in potential Epstein lawsuit entirely in the hands of Donald Trump
MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos said President Donald Trump has a unique ability to tip the scales in one possible legal case related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
The “Morning Joe” contributor was discussing the latest developments in the case, after Epstein’s death earlier this month in jail — two days after signing a new will.
“You can’t hold the attorneys liable because someone wants to prepare a will,” Cevallos said, “but remember, they fought to take him off suicide watch and they had to say he’s not a suicide risk. otherwise, they would have kept him on suicide watch.”
Buckingham Palace has denied that Prince Andrew knew anything about Epstein’s sex crimes, despite showing up on flight logs for his private jet, and one victim says she was “given” to the British royal at least three times.
“Here’s the fascinating thing,” Cevallos said. “Is he subject to civil jurisdiction in American courts? There’s a longstanding rule that sovereigns, even when they’re visiting the United States, have immunity. But that’s usually reserved for heads of state, so the queen would be a good example.”
The person who ultimately will decide the legal dispute would be the chief executive, who himself is an Epstein associate, Cevallos said.
“So the question arises: Does Prince Andrew qualify for this immunity?” Cevallos said. “Guess who gets to make that decision — and it’s not reviewable by the courts — is the head of the executive branch. Guess who that would be — President Trump. So interestingly enough, whether or not Prince Andrew is ultimately subject to civil jurisdiction in the United States is the decision of one man, the president, Donald Trump.”
Internet cheers ‘real president’ Hillary Clinton for ‘eviscerating’ Trump over lie Google ‘manipulated’ millions of votes
Hillary Clinton has been pretty quiet lately, perhaps sitting in her Chappaqua home with Bill and doing whatever it is former Secretaries of State and former Presidents do.
But a tweet President Donald Trump posted Monday move her to enter the spotlight once again, if only for a moment.
Trump posted a huge lie, a claim that somehow search and advertising behemoth Google "manipulated" up to 16 million more votes for Hillary Clinton. It's so preposterous that it's already been debunked, but don't expect a Trump retraction.
"Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought!" Trump tweeted.
Trump’s outrageous claims of voter fraud have a clear goal: Refusing to accept defeat in 2020
A brand new Fox News poll shows Donald Trump well behind the top four Democratic candidates for president, with Joe Biden topping the list at 12 points ahead of Trump. Don’t get happy, though, or else we “tempt the wrath of whatever from high atop the thing,” to quote "The West Wing." We’re still a long way from the 2020 election and roughly a gazillion things could dramatically alter the landscape of the campaign.
Trump, on the other hand, is totally losing his shpadoinkle over the poll results.
Baptists unanimously vote out lesbian couple over same-sex marriage: ‘It was more out of spite’
A lesbian couple from Mississippi says they were asked to leave their Baptist church over their relationship.
Mary Catherine Trollinger and her partner Olivia Jennings were notified by letter that they were no longer welcome at Gracewood Baptist Church in Southaven, where they met last year, reported WATN-TV.
Their pastor, Barry Baker, signed the letter, which stated he had warned them against pursuing an "unbiblical" and "degrading" same-sex relationship, and told the couple they had been unanimously -- and "sadly" -- voted out during a special business meeting at the church.