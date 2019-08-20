Prince Andrew’s fate in potential Epstein lawsuit entirely in the hands of Donald Trump

MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos said President Donald Trump has a unique ability to tip the scales in one possible legal case related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The “Morning Joe” contributor was discussing the latest developments in the case, after Epstein’s death earlier this month in jail — two days after signing a new will.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can’t hold the attorneys liable because someone wants to prepare a will,” Cevallos said, “but remember, they fought to take him off suicide watch and they had to say he’s not a suicide risk. otherwise, they would have kept him on suicide watch.”

Buckingham Palace has denied that Prince Andrew knew anything about Epstein’s sex crimes, despite showing up on flight logs for his private jet, and one victim says she was “given” to the British royal at least three times.

“Here’s the fascinating thing,” Cevallos said. “Is he subject to civil jurisdiction in American courts? There’s a longstanding rule that sovereigns, even when they’re visiting the United States, have immunity. But that’s usually reserved for heads of state, so the queen would be a good example.”

The person who ultimately will decide the legal dispute would be the chief executive, who himself is an Epstein associate, Cevallos said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So the question arises: Does Prince Andrew qualify for this immunity?” Cevallos said. “Guess who gets to make that decision — and it’s not reviewable by the courts — is the head of the executive branch. Guess who that would be — President Trump. So interestingly enough, whether or not Prince Andrew is ultimately subject to civil jurisdiction in the United States is the decision of one man, the president, Donald Trump.”