Prison guards skipped mandatory checks on Epstein prior to suicide: report

According to a report from Reuters, prison guards overseeing convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in his cell in the Special Housing Unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) failed to do mandatory check-ins before his suicide.

Epstein, who had previously been on suicide watch, was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday morning and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to the updated report, “At the MCC, two jail guards are required to make separate checks on all prisoners every 30 minutes, but that procedure was not followed overnight, according to the source. In addition, every 15 minutes guards are required to make another check on prisoners who are on suicide watch.”

The report that Epsien was skipped is likely to fuel even more conspiracy rumors about the death of a man who reportedly supplied underage females to his wealthy and powerful friends.

Epstein’s death is currently being investigated by the Justice Department which oversees the MCC, with Attorney General Bill Barr calling the prisoner’s apparent ease with which he killed himself “appalling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.