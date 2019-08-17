Quantcast
Connect with us

REVEALED: Trump’s citizenship director founded group that called immigrants ‘invaders’ who spread diseases

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski reported that Ken Cuccinelli, President Donald Trump’s acting Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services, helped found a virulently anti-immigrant group called “State Legislators for Legal Immigration” in 2007.

The principle claim of State Legislators for Legal Immigration was that undocumented immigrants effectively were the same thing as an act of war by a foreign country, and should be responded to as such. The group blasted such immigrants as “invaders” responsible for “serious infectious diseases, drug running, gang violence, human trafficking, [and] terrorism.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuccinelli, who previously served as the attorney general of Virginia and was the GOP nominee for governor in 2013, proudly cited his involvement with this group in his early runs for office, and parroted much of its rhetoric. In a speech in 2014, he suggested that then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry had the constitutional right to forge international treaties and exercise war powers because his state was being occupied by an invading force of immigrants:

Cuccinelli has come under fire for defending the Trump administration’s new policy of barring visas to poor people by rewriting the poem on the Statue of Liberty to only include those “who can stand on their own two feet,” and saying that the original poem about “huddled masses” was really only talking about Europeans.

Trump and his supporters’ use of the term “invasion” to describe migrants and immigrants has been cited as playing a role in a resurgence of hate crimes and white nationalist violence across the country, one of the most recent cases being the deadly shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s close alliance with Israel has Jewish leaders panicked the public will turn on them: ‘It is very dangerous’

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 17, 2019

By

According to a deep dive in the New York Times into how the American Jewish community feels about Donald Trump's close relationship with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu, some rabbis expressed extreme misgivings about the country being linked to the increasingly unpopular president.

News that Trump and Netanyahu appear to have combined forces to block Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D -MI) from visiting the West Bank -- although Netanyahu relented on Tlaib so she could visit her grandmother -- has dismayed many American Jews and opened a divide over how to deal with it.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump unlikely to ask Democrats for help with recession, says analyst: ‘I’d also like a unicorn for my birthday’

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 17, 2019

By

On Saturday, The New York Times examined what it might look like if President Donald Trump has to deal with a recession in 2020.

One of the grim takeaways was that Trump would likely be incapable of digging America out of the hole he had created — because he would be unable to overcome political rivalries to do so.

"You could get a widespread fiscal response to a recession," said Harvard Kennedy School senior fellow Megan Greene. "That would be really nice, but I'd also like a unicorn for my birthday."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mississippi sheriff busted for complaining Hispanic lawmaker is ‘worse than a black person’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 17, 2019

By

On Friday, the Atlanta Black Star reported that Jim Johnson, the sheriff of Lee County, Mississippi, made a racist comment about Hispanic GOP state Rep. Shane Aguirre while complaining about his opposition to the construction of a new county jail outside Tupelo.

Aguirre, Johnson told white Lee County Supervisor Phil Morgan in a 2017 text message first released Tuesday by the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, was "worse than a black person."

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image