Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani accuses majority of US Jews of ‘disloyalty to Israel’ — and gets torn to pieces

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News Sunday (Fox News/screen grab)

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday tried to clean up President Donald Trump’s declaration that “any Jewish people” who vote for Democrats have “a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

Writing on Twitter, Giuliani explained that Trump wasn’t saying Jewish Democrats were disloyal to America — rather, he was saying they were being disloyal to Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Really disappointed a rep of ADL would feign confusion about [Trump’s] statement,” Giuliani said. “POTUS is referring to disloyalty to Israel.”

Accusing Jews of having “dual loyalty” to both the United States and Israel is an anti-Semitic slur that has been used to paint American Jews as foreign agents in their own country. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) drew heavy criticism earlier this year when she said that members of Congress were so in lockstep in support for the Israeli government that it was akin to having “allegiance to a foreign country.”

Omar, however, never explicitly said that it was American Jews who had “allegiance to a foreign country” — and now Giuliani is flat-out stating that American Jews should have dual loyalties to both America and Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

And given that the Democrats usually win between 70 percent to 80 percent of the Jewish vote in elections, Giuliani seems to be telling the majority of American Jews that they are failing their dual loyalty test.

Because of all this, Giuliani’s tweet was met with furious replies — check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Where’s Steve?’ Trump notices a right-wing ally missing from CNN — and wants him back on TV

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has been asking some of his administration officials why one of his favorite boosters has disappeared from CNN's airwaves.

Steve Cortes, a member of the Trump 2020 advisory board and a paid on-air CNN contributor, has reportedly been banished by the network's executives, and the president doesn't like it, reported The Daily Beast.

“Where’s Steve?” the president has repeatedly asked, according to two officials who overheard him in the White House.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Was Ivanka not available?’ Internet ridicules ‘dweeb’ Sean Spicer’s new gig on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Good Morning America reported that Sean Spicer, former White House Press Secretary to President Donald Trump, will be appearing on "Dancing With the Stars."

This show is not new to giving a lighthearted platform to controversial political figures — it famously hosted former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who now heads up the Department of Energy. Moreover, Spicer — who attracted controversy for lying about Trump's inauguration crowd size and claiming that Hitler never gassed people, has sought credibility as a political veteran, with Harvard's Kennedy School giving him a fellowship.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How Trump’s limited intellectual development has given him a ‘God complex’

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

Trump's lack of respect for the country's long-standing democratic norms and institutions also extends to America's alliances, security arrangements with its allies and friends, and the international order more broadly. To that end  Trump has threatened to remove the U.S. from NATO, hailed the merits of nationalism (while barely pretending that does not mean white nationalism), tried to surrender U.S. security to Russian President Vladimir Putin and proclaimed on numerous occasions that America will now stand (mostly) alone in the world.

This story first ran at Salon in November of 2018. 

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image