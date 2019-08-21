Rudy Giuliani accuses majority of US Jews of ‘disloyalty to Israel’ — and gets torn to pieces

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday tried to clean up President Donald Trump’s declaration that “any Jewish people” who vote for Democrats have “a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

Writing on Twitter, Giuliani explained that Trump wasn’t saying Jewish Democrats were disloyal to America — rather, he was saying they were being disloyal to Israel.

“Really disappointed a rep of ADL would feign confusion about [Trump’s] statement,” Giuliani said. “POTUS is referring to disloyalty to Israel.”

Accusing Jews of having “dual loyalty” to both the United States and Israel is an anti-Semitic slur that has been used to paint American Jews as foreign agents in their own country. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) drew heavy criticism earlier this year when she said that members of Congress were so in lockstep in support for the Israeli government that it was akin to having “allegiance to a foreign country.”

Omar, however, never explicitly said that it was American Jews who had “allegiance to a foreign country” — and now Giuliani is flat-out stating that American Jews should have dual loyalties to both America and Israel.

And given that the Democrats usually win between 70 percent to 80 percent of the Jewish vote in elections, Giuliani seems to be telling the majority of American Jews that they are failing their dual loyalty test.

Because of all this, Giuliani’s tweet was met with furious replies — check out some reactions below.

that's antisemitism my man — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) August 21, 2019

why would i be loyal to israel, i’m an american — amy brown (@arb) August 21, 2019

So you're saying Jews have dual loyalty? — Noel (@noelblampied) August 21, 2019

what's the ADL's position on having sex with your cousin? — Elon Green (@elongreen) August 21, 2019

It's kind of awesome that you don't get why that would be even worse. — Andrew Heger (@AndyHeger) August 21, 2019

The suggestion that American Jews should be loyal or disloyal to another state is anti-semitic — joey ayoub 🇱🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@joeyayoub) August 21, 2019

That's the bad part, jackass — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) August 21, 2019

That’s the part your not supposed to say out loud, Rudy. — Alex Zwerdling (@aezwerdling) August 21, 2019

That’s uhhh. That’s the dual loyalty anti Semitic trope right there. Thanks for clarifying. — Andrew W Daly 🦑🥞 (@TungstenPoles) August 21, 2019

As an American Jew I’m loyal to America. This isn’t complicated. — Jason Sparks (@sparksjls) August 21, 2019