Sean Spicer wonders if he’ll dance better than Geraldo or Tucker Carlson: ‘I’ve set the bar very, very low’
Sean Spicer retreated to the friendly environment of Fox News on Saturday following a week of being publicly denounced.
In a widely criticized decision, ABC announced that President Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary would be a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.”
ABC was blasted for “normalizing fascism” by allowing Spicer to rehabilitate his public image on the show.
Spicer joined “Watters World” host Jesse Watters on Fox News on Saturday.
“All right Sean, we saw you dance with Ainsley, you have no rhythm at all, which we knew that going in because you’re from Rhode Island, I don’t think there’s ever been anybody from Rhode Island that can dance,” the host said.
“In my humble opinion, do you think you have what it takes to at least do better than Geraldo and Tucker Carlson?” Watters asked.
“That’s my bar,” Spicer replied. “I’ve set the bar very, very low.”
Ilhan Omar trolls GOP lawmakers ‘losing their minds’ over sharing the House floor with three Muslim Democrats
One of the first Muslim women elected to Congress trolled her GOP colleagues for "losing their minds" over the existence of three Muslims in the House of Representatives.
The three Muslims in Congress are Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. André Carson (D-IN), with Omar and Tlaib being the first to Muslim women in the body
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) worried about the "growing influence" during an appearance on a local radio station.
Intercept columnist Mehdi Hasan posted a link to the interview on Twitter, calling it "open bigotry."
‘They’re all laughing at you’: Trump ridiculed for claiming US economy is ‘the talk of everyone’ at G7
President Donald Trump used his favorite social media platform to share his thoughts from Biarritz, France, where he's attending the G7 economic summit.
"Our great economy is the talk of everyone!" Trump claimed, one day after U.S. markets plummeted as his trade war with China escalated.
With many worrying Trump is causing a recession, the president was brutally mocked for his tweet.
Here's some of what people are saying:
CNN
CNN anchor says Trump is ‘arsonist-in-chief’ on the economy: ‘Start practicing your stop, drop and roll’
Conservative CNN anchor S.E. Cupp blasted President Donald Trump for taking a "blow torch to the U.S. economy this week."
"If it feels like the world is on fire, that’s because it literally is," Cupp said. "New reports that yesterday a U.S. plane made its way to South America to help local authorities fight the massive fires ripping through the Amazon, the world’s largest rain forest."
"The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro finally caved to global pressure to authorize the country's military to assist in putting the fires out. That afterBolsonaro initially accused his critics of intentionally starting the fires -- to make him look bad," she said. "Chaos, delayed action, conspiracy theories, sound familiar?