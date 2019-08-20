‘Size always matters to this president’: MSNBC contributor shreds Trump for obsessing over his own emotional needs
MSNBC’s Eugene Robinson ridiculed President Donald Trump’s obsession with his persistent unpopularity, which distracts him from his basic duties as chief executive.
The Washington Post columnist and “Morning Joe” contributor bashed the president for attempting to justify his narrow election win nearly three years ago instead of growing into his job, and he said that disconnect was “insane.”
“Size always matters to this president,” Robinson said, “and he’s completely obsessed with this idea because it’s true that he won a very narrow electoral victory and lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, and this drives him crazy and will continue to drive him crazy.”
Robinson blasted the president for focusing on his own emotional needs instead of global and domestic issues of importance.
“The president is obsessed with his crowd size,” he said. “At the New Hampshire rally last week where he insists that people mention that his crowd was bigger than Elton John’s — very, very big on that — and instead of thinking about, you know, Hong Kong and Afghanistan and these places where there’s all this turmoil, he’s focused on Greenland. We’re doing to buy Greenland, apparently.”
“It’s just a real estate deal, and that’s what he’s obsessed about,” Robinson added. “It’s just insane, but here we are — 2019, welcome. Have a nice summer.”
Japan’s Hirohito ‘prevented from voicing remorse over war’
Japan's wartime emperor Hirohito wanted to express his regret and remorse shortly after World War II but the prime minister at the time stopped him, local media reported Tuesday, citing newly disclosed documents.
The 18 notebooks, written by Michiji Tajima, a top official at the Imperial Household Agency, featured dialogue between him and Hirohito between 1949 and 1953.
According to the documents, the emperor said in 1952: "No matter what, I really think I need to include the word remorse" in his planned speech to mark Japan's regaining of its independence later that year.
Hong Kong leader hopes peaceful rally presages ‘return to calm’
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said she hoped "calm" will prevail after a massive weekend march passed without clashes between police and demonstrators, but again refused to give ground to protester demands.
Hundreds of thousands of people marched through the heart of the city on Sunday in a show of peaceful protest after escalating street battles with police drew stark warnings from Beijing and threatened to undermine public support.
"On Sunday, many Hong Kong residents participated in a rally at Victoria Park that was largely peaceful," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a televised press conference.
US states ready antitrust probe of tech titans: report
Top prosecutors from a group of US states are readying a joint investigation into whether major technology firms have violated antitrust law, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.
The alliance of state attorneys general could formally announce next month that they are delving into whether leading internet firms and technology platforms have used their clout to thwart competition, the Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.
The US Department of Justice last month announced it is reviewing "whether and how market-leading online platforms have achieved market power and are engaging in practices that have reduced competition, stifled innovation, or otherwise harmed consumers."