‘Size always matters to this president’: MSNBC contributor shreds Trump for obsessing over his own emotional needs

MSNBC’s Eugene Robinson ridiculed President Donald Trump’s obsession with his persistent unpopularity, which distracts him from his basic duties as chief executive.

The Washington Post columnist and “Morning Joe” contributor bashed the president for attempting to justify his narrow election win nearly three years ago instead of growing into his job, and he said that disconnect was “insane.”

“Size always matters to this president,” Robinson said, “and he’s completely obsessed with this idea because it’s true that he won a very narrow electoral victory and lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, and this drives him crazy and will continue to drive him crazy.”

Robinson blasted the president for focusing on his own emotional needs instead of global and domestic issues of importance.

“The president is obsessed with his crowd size,” he said. “At the New Hampshire rally last week where he insists that people mention that his crowd was bigger than Elton John’s — very, very big on that — and instead of thinking about, you know, Hong Kong and Afghanistan and these places where there’s all this turmoil, he’s focused on Greenland. We’re doing to buy Greenland, apparently.”

“It’s just a real estate deal, and that’s what he’s obsessed about,” Robinson added. “It’s just insane, but here we are — 2019, welcome. Have a nice summer.”