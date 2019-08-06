Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Stop, stop, stop’: Texas Catholic archbishop begs Trump to end his campaign of ‘hate and racism’

Published

35 mins ago

on

San Antonio’s Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller this week responded to a mass shooting in El Paso by urging President Donald Trump to end the racist rhetoric that has fueled his political career.

Catholic news website Crux reports that Garcia-Siller took to social media to condemn Trump for spouting racist attacks on his opponents, such as when he told four Congresswomen to “go back” to their home countries even though all four are American citizens.

“President stop your hatred,” Garcia-Siller wrote on Twitter. “People in the U.S. deserve better. Please stop racism. Please stop hatred. Please be people of good will… You have destroyed people [sic] lives. Please, please, please.”

Crux notes that American Catholic Bishops in recent years have grown more outspoken about the need to confront racism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In August 2017, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), launched an ad-hoc committee against racism as a direct response to a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia,” the publication writes. “Last November, the U.S. bishops issued a new pastoral letter on racism, the first time in nearly 40 years that they spoke collectively on the issue. In ‘Open Wide Our Hearts,’ they condemn racism as ‘an ugly cancer [that] still infects our nation.'”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Stop, stop, stop’: Texas Catholic archbishop begs Trump to end his campaign of ‘hate and racism’

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

San Antonio’s Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller this week responded to a mass shooting in El Paso by urging President Donald Trump to end the racist rhetoric that has fueled his political career.

Catholic news website Crux reports that Garcia-Siller took to social media to condemn Trump for spouting racist attacks on his opponents, such as when he told four Congresswomen to "go back" to their home countries even though all four are American citizens.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Baptist leader righteously condemns ‘flesh-worshiping’ idolatry of white supremacy

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

A top Baptist leader condemned white supremacy as a form of idolatry completely at odds with Jesus Christ's teachings in the Gospels, after a racist gunman killed 21 people in El Paso and another gunman killed nine people in Dayton.

Russell Moore, president of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, called on Christians to reject the hateful ideology that has motivated a string of domestic terror attacks in recent years in the U.S. and abroad.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH LIVE: Police respond after gunshots reported at Walmart store in Baton Rouge

Published

41 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

Gunshots were reported Tuesday afternoon during an altercation at a Walmart in Baton Rouge.

The shooting was reported around noon at the Louisiana retailer, and police were sent to the scene, reported WBRZ-TV.

WEHT-TV reported that one person was shot and another person was taken into custody, and that police may be looking for a second person of interest.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image