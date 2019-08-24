‘They’re all laughing at you’: Trump ridiculed for claiming US economy is ‘the talk of everyone’ at G7

President Donald Trump used his favorite social media platform to share his thoughts from Biarritz, France, where he’s attending the G7 economic summit.

“Our great economy is the talk of everyone!” Trump claimed, one day after U.S. markets plummeted as his trade war with China escalated.

With many worrying Trump is causing a recession, the president was brutally mocked for his tweet.

Here’s some of what people are saying:

Uh huh. Most of the REAL TALK is behind your back, Spanky.

They're all laughing at you.

Not at us. Just YOU.#G7Summit pic.twitter.com/S86gmHfB1D — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 24, 2019

The voices in your head, Donnie! — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 24, 2019

Among shit that never happened, this shit never happened the most. — 🐝 Mark Joseph Kremer 🐝 #FBR (@MarkJKremer) August 24, 2019

you're not even a -good- liar, gramps — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 24, 2019

If it is so great, then why do you keep bitching about wanting a massive rate cut and delaying tariffs for the "holiday season" — Samir (@PackersFavreFan) August 24, 2019

They're talking about it, but not in a positive way. https://t.co/V2ThZstDCr — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) August 24, 2019

Still not as good as President Obama’s Change in the Dow from Inauguration Day to August of their 3rd year in the White House: GHWB: +34.2%

Clinton: +42.4%

GWB: -11.9%

Obama: +41.7%

Trump: +30.1% Oops ! — Freedom Forever 🇺🇸 (@WayneWi20770958) August 24, 2019

If by ‘everyone’ you mean ‘no one’ then yes, you are correct — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) August 24, 2019

Oh that’s not what everyone is talking about. I assure you. — TheInsistence (@cleverironictag) August 24, 2019

Grandpa is trying to use the internet again. pic.twitter.com/tYCPK6Lwmw — justin (@MurphyFerguson) August 24, 2019

"Believe me, many people are saying…" Eye roll. Truth be told, when they see you lumbering towards them, they groan. #G7Biarritz — Unhinged Howler Monkey BLOTUS 🖕 #ImpeachTheMF (@PussiGrabnPOTUS) August 24, 2019

Just because you talk to everyone about it, that does not make it the talk of everyone.🤪 — Carole Moss (@CaroleMoss5) August 24, 2019

Actually, how you’re screwing up the economy is the talk of everyone — tom briody (@briody_tom) August 24, 2019

You mean our deficit-funded carousel of economic doom? You know, Trump's Folly. — Thom Sgt (@Thom_Sgt) August 24, 2019

Recession is the talk of DONALD TRUMP — Serena Against Trump (@PikachuSerena) August 24, 2019

Of course. It's not like you could possibly understand anything else. pic.twitter.com/i8qe9bG8mL — Patrick Randall (@PatrickRandall) August 24, 2019

Indeed. Everyone is talking about our economy… and shaking their head in disbelief. https://t.co/jZToKIRGYZ — Laffy (@GottaLaff) August 24, 2019

That doesn't mean they're saying good things. https://t.co/UqO1T986P2 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) August 24, 2019

Going up, going down in flames- either way you've heard of it baby! https://t.co/ES0WLR37lZ — lvl 45 CHAOS POTUS (@thetomzone) August 24, 2019

To be read in a 1937 Warner Brothers' voice. https://t.co/T8EScsIvoY — John Moore (@MooreintheAM) August 24, 2019

I like to imagine he said this in a southern accent while waving a hand fan https://t.co/2JoSkD7tvl — Willie Muse (@Williesillie2) August 24, 2019