Trump aides are ‘on edge’ over how much racism supporters will display at Cincinnati MAGA rally

President Donald Trump’s aides are “on edge” over the racism expected to be displayed by the Republican president’s supporters at a campaign rally in Ohio on Thursday night.

MSNBC anchor Steve Kornacki reported “at this very moment Donald Trump’s own aides are on edge. They concerned about what might happen tonight in Cincinnati. This is Donald Trump’s first campaign rally since Greenville, North Carolina, where the crowd infamous erupted in those chants of ‘send her back,’ to no objection from the president.”

“That incident kicking off weeks now of controversy around the subject of race, in part because Trump himself has been fanning those flames, at least according to Democrats. And today his aides are worried he will use his turn at the podium to venture right back into fraught territory but they cannot seem to keep him away from,” he explained.

“What is the likelihood the crowd would do this again and what’s the likelihood the president would say anything if it does?” Kornacki asked Phil Rucker, the White House bureau chief for The Washington Post.

“Steve, the crowd certainly could do this chant again. I don’t know. We will have to see what happens tonight. But the president is unlikely to admonish his supporters. I don’t think we have seen him do that in the 3 1/2 years as a presidential candidate or president,” Rucker replied.

He’s leaving the White House now and just telling the pulling about this, he was asked by some reporters what would happen if the chant happens again, he said, quote, if they do the chant, we will see what happens but I prefer they don’t. That’s his state of mind as they head out to Ohio. We will see what happens tonight, but I can tell one thing, there’s nothing his staff or aides can do to force him to handle it one way or another.

“He’s going to probably follow his gut when he’s on that stage and decide how to deal with it if it happens,” he predicted. “And I would be very surprised if he actually followed through and admonished his own supporters.”

Watch: