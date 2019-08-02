Quantcast
Trump brutally mocked after his intel nominee crashes and burns in just 5 days: ‘It is called VETTING you idiot‘

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s sudden Twitter announcement that his nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to be his Director of National Intelligence was being pulled because he felt the lawmaker wasn’t getting a fair shake after the press, Democrats and some Republicans claimed he wasn’t qualified was greeted with glee and mockery on Friday.

Trump complained that the treatment of the heretofore obscure Republican, who seemed to be auditioning for the job with his harsh treatment of special counsel Robert Mueller in a congressional hearing, was “unfair.” But Twitter users pointed out that the lawmaker had been exposed for padding his resume.

Addressing Trump’s complaint that Ratcliffe would be “… going through months of slander and libel,” the president was informed, “It is called VETTING you idiot.”

You can see a sampling below:

