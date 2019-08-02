Trump brutally mocked after his intel nominee crashes and burns in just 5 days: ‘It is called VETTING you idiot‘

President Donald Trump’s sudden Twitter announcement that his nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to be his Director of National Intelligence was being pulled because he felt the lawmaker wasn’t getting a fair shake after the press, Democrats and some Republicans claimed he wasn’t qualified was greeted with glee and mockery on Friday.

Trump complained that the treatment of the heretofore obscure Republican, who seemed to be auditioning for the job with his harsh treatment of special counsel Robert Mueller in a congressional hearing, was “unfair.” But Twitter users pointed out that the lawmaker had been exposed for padding his resume.

Addressing Trump’s complaint that Ratcliffe would be “… going through months of slander and libel,” the president was informed, “It is called VETTING you idiot.”

You can see a sampling below:

….John has therefore decided to stay in Congress where he has done such an outstanding job representing the people of Texas, and our Country. I will be announcing my nomination for DNI shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

Trump only picks the best people and by best I mean incompetent liars not qualified for the job. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 2, 2019

Thank God. He was almost as unqualified as you are. — Professional Student, JD, LLM (@somebodystop_me) August 2, 2019

That’s it. Blame the media for your inability to deliver on your promise of picking “the best people.” — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 2, 2019

It's kinda funny how so many people you nominate have to drop out… It's almost like you don't pick the best people — JackBoi (@sckamar) August 2, 2019

Are you slamming America? You should go home — Yvette with a Y (@radiochick841) August 2, 2019

Maybe if you nominated SOMEONE WITH RELEVANT EXPERIENCE FOR THE POSITION from the get-go. God you’re SUCH AN IDIOT! — Ⓜ️ (@wensilver) August 2, 2019

Translation: "I have no fucking idea what I'm doing." — Con Man Don (@57stratreissue) August 2, 2019

Holy moly this is such an epic #blotus fail #maga — press sec’s lyin’ wonky eye (@pressecwonkyeye) August 2, 2019

So, you couldn't get the guarantee of enough Senate votes to confirm your wack-a-doodle conspiracy theorist nominee, huh? Sad. — Ruami Grey (@RuamiGrey) August 2, 2019

It is called VETTING you idiot — Michelle M McGarrity (@IrishinArchbold) August 2, 2019

So once again, you nominate someone woefully ill suited and have to yank it back when sane people call you on it. Shock. #MoronInChief — Patrick Stephens (@StevenM14500987) August 2, 2019

If you aren’t going to seriously vet candidates, at least use the good ol’ google machine. — LDH (@lividdelight) August 2, 2019

Just realized he had zero chance of Senate approval? Great job vetting there chief. You know, you wouldn't look like such a colossal f-up if you put some time into a little background research. — dan pudvay (@dpudvay) August 2, 2019