Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump brutally mocked for turning deadly crash into boastful lies about himself

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump once exploited a tragedy by claiming that he had narrowly avoided death in a helicopter crash that killed two of his company’s executives.

The story, recently recounted by longtime Trump Organization vice president Barbara Res, has shocked and appalled the president’s former biographer and other critics, who tried to imagine the crass, self-aggrandizing eulogies he might deliver.

“I’m going to tell you a little story,” Res told MSNBC earlier this week. “We had a tragedy in the Trump Organization. There were three people, two top executives of the Atlantic City casinos and one very high up gentleman, and they came to New York for a press conference at the plaza, they were plugging a fight. And then they went back to Atlantic City and the helicopter crashed and they all died.”

Trump started claiming — falsely, Res said — that he was supposed to be on that same flight but was pulled off at the last minute, just barely escaping death himself.

“Total — total lie,” Res said. “Making himself part of the story, a very important story and undermining the fact that three people died, just like he is undermining what happened in 9/11 by exploiting it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump biographer Tim O’Brien concocted a hypothetical eulogy Trump might give, celebrating himself instead of the deceased, and conservative attorney George Conway pointed out that Trump had basically done that at his own father’s funeral decades ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s chaos is destroying Obama’s growing economy and increasing economic insecurity: report

Published

1 min ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

In a column for Bloomberg (subscription required) it is noted that the U.S. economy is showing signs of slowing and Donald Trump has had a major hand in dragging it down after being handed robust economic growth by former President Barack Obama.

According to Justin Fox -- author of "The Myth of the Rational Market" -- Obama was initially hampered by the "Great Recession" that had the markets reeling and wondering if they would ever bounce back, which they did, and Trump was deal a better hand and fumbled it.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Christian ministry employee busted after recording a woman changing at Florida Target store

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

According to WFLA, a married father of four who works for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes has admitted to police that he used his cell phone to take video footage of a woman in the changing rooms at a Tampa Target.

The victim screamed when she saw Charles Schenck, 33, recording her. Schenck ran away, but Tampa police identified him from security footage.

Schenck admitted to recording the woman, and said he deleted the recording out of guilt.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is a worldwide nonprofit sports ministry based in Kansas City, Missouri, that seeks to "lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church." A spokesperson for the group said that the organization is praying for everyone involved, and the organization appears to have removed Schenck's bio from their website.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s 2020 campaign should be alarmed by this polling expert’s new numbers

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Polling expert Kyle Kondik has been analyzing some recent numbers about President Donald Trump's approval rating and has discovered a trend that should be alarming to the president's 2020 campaign.

Writing at the Sabato's Crystal Ball website, Kondik argues that one of Trump's big keys to victory in 2016 was the way he overwhelmingly won voters who disliked both him and Hillary Clinton.

Fast forward three years, however, and Trump is now actually running behind his overall job approval rating -- meaning that even voters who say they like the job he's doing are reluctant to vote for him again in 2020.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image