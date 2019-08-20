Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told Republican donors any recession will be ‘moderate and short’

President Donald Trump has spent the last week claiming that any talk of a recession is a conspiracy theory by the media and part of a leftist coup against him.

The message didn’t seem to get to his chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who told Republican donors this week that the recession will be a quick one.

Politico reported the comments Tuesday, saying that it was part of a Jackson, Wyoming fundraiser with White House aides Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who are supposed to be “camping” with their family, according to her Instagram channel.

“At a fundraising luncheon this week in Jackson, Wyo., headlined by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney acknowledged the risks to the GOP elite behind closed doors,” Politico reported. “If the U.S. hypothetically were to face a recession it would be “moderate and short,” Mulvaney told roughly 50 donors, according to an attendee.”

White House officials are already searching for solutions to a recession that Trump is claiming will never manifest. They’re pondering a payroll tax cut and a cut to the corporate tax rate as a potential fix to the recession. However, if the president says that there’s no recession, it’s unclear how there can be a fix to it.

The fundraiser was part of an effort by former Vice President Dick Cheney, who should have known that it is a violation of the Hatch Act to have White House staffers fundraising.

That puts three White House staffers at the event violating the law. There are currently no consequences for violating the Hatch Act, however, as Kellyanne Conway found out earlier this year. When she violated the law multiple times, it was recommended by ethics officials that she be fired. President Donald Trump couldn’t possibly have cared less. He likely won’t care about these three staffers breaking the law either.

