Trump furious with Steve King for crippling his re-election chances in Iowa: CNN’s April Ryan
Sitting in with CNN’s Victor Blackwell on Sunday morning, contributor April Ryan relayed that Rep. Steve King (R-IA) is in big trouble not only with his party over his latest comments about rape and incest, but that Donald Trump is aggravated with him too because he may impact the president’s chances in Iowa in the 2020 election.
With King reeling from the fallout from his own comments made during an appearance earlier in the week, Ryan said that his days may be numbered because senior Republicans want him gone too.
“He was already stripped of his committee assignments earlier for his comments about white supremacy, being offensive now,” Blackwell began. “Is there any indication that anyone, any Republican in Washington is going to take some action against Steve King, not just suggest that he resign?”
“The way I understand it, evangelicals are very upset with Steve King for the latest rant,” Ryan relayed. “Republicans are upset and they want him gone, you know he’s being primaried.”
“You also have a president that feels he’s a distraction no matter what he says,” Ryan then added. “This president is having a problem in Iowa, another state he is having a problem in, and Steve King is not helping. Republicans are doing a lot of things, talking behind closed doors and Steve King is in trouble. All of this stuff is coming up, it’s catching up with him.”
“Yeah, certain Republicans on Capitol Hill are now talking about supporting his primary opponent,” Blackwell suggested. “The president’s full extent of what he said was, ‘certainly wasn’t a good statement.'”
2020 Election
Sanders vows to ‘go to war with white nationalism and racism in every aspect of our lives’
Speaking to the Black Church PAC Presidential Forum in Atlanta two weeks after a gunman opened fire in an El Paso Walmart with the goal of killing Mexicans, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday said his administration will "go to war against white nationalism and racism" if he is elected president in 2020.
"I'm Jewish, my family came from Poland, my father's whole family was wiped out by Hitler and his white nationalism," said Sanders. "Too many people have fought over the years, too many people have died against racism to allow it to resurface and flourish in America. We will go to war against white nationalism and racism in every aspect of our lives."
2020 Election
Democrats could flip the Texas state house in 2020 — and reshape the national map
Blue Texas? Democrats have long dreamt of winning Texas’s 38 electoral votes in the presidential election. That may still be a long shot, but a recent “Texodus” from Congress has given new talk to a political transformation across the Lone Star State that could have massive ramifications down the ballot and for decades to come.
This article was originally posted at Salon.
Four of the state’s GOP members of Congress have announced their retirements in recent weeks, an unusual torrent of departures signaling that a storm is coming. And evidence shows that it’s not just hitting Texas’s federal delegation. It’s coming to Austin, too.
2020 Election
‘There’s an awful lot of really good Republicans out there’: Joe Biden at Cape Cod fundraiser
Former Vice President Joe Biden defended Republican lawmakers in DC as "decent people" during a campaign fundraiser held at Cape Cod.
"There’s an awful lot of really good Republicans out there," Biden argued, according to Washington Post reporter Matt Viser.
"I get in trouble for saying that with Democrats, but...every time we ever got in trouble with our administration, remember who got sent up to Capitol Hill to fix it? Me," he said.
”Because they know I respect the other team. I do. They’re decent people," Biden claimed. "They ran because they care about things, but they’re intimidated right now.”