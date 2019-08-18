Trump furious with Steve King for crippling his re-election chances in Iowa: CNN’s April Ryan

Sitting in with CNN’s Victor Blackwell on Sunday morning, contributor April Ryan relayed that Rep. Steve King (R-IA) is in big trouble not only with his party over his latest comments about rape and incest, but that Donald Trump is aggravated with him too because he may impact the president’s chances in Iowa in the 2020 election.

With King reeling from the fallout from his own comments made during an appearance earlier in the week, Ryan said that his days may be numbered because senior Republicans want him gone too.

“He was already stripped of his committee assignments earlier for his comments about white supremacy, being offensive now,” Blackwell began. “Is there any indication that anyone, any Republican in Washington is going to take some action against Steve King, not just suggest that he resign?”

“The way I understand it, evangelicals are very upset with Steve King for the latest rant,” Ryan relayed. “Republicans are upset and they want him gone, you know he’s being primaried.”

“You also have a president that feels he’s a distraction no matter what he says,” Ryan then added. “This president is having a problem in Iowa, another state he is having a problem in, and Steve King is not helping. Republicans are doing a lot of things, talking behind closed doors and Steve King is in trouble. All of this stuff is coming up, it’s catching up with him.”

“Yeah, certain Republicans on Capitol Hill are now talking about supporting his primary opponent,” Blackwell suggested. “The president’s full extent of what he said was, ‘certainly wasn’t a good statement.'”

Watch below: