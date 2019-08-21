Trump horrifies the internet by tweeting out quotes from anti-Semitic superfan comparing him to ‘second coming of God’

President Donald Trump tweeted out some quotes from a superfan who compared him to Jesus Christ, in a tweetstorm doubling down on his widely criticized remarks about Jews and Israel.

The president on Tuesday questioned the loyalty of Jews who voted for Democrats, which was widely condemned as anti-Semitic, and he defended himself the following morning by tweeting out quotes from Newsmax commentator Wayne Allyn Root — who has promoted anti-Semitic and racist conspiracy theories against George Soros and President Barack Obama.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words,” Trump tweeted. “’President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world…and the Jewish people in Israel love him like he’s the King of Israel.'”

“‘They love him like he is the second coming of God,'” the quote continued. “‘But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.’”

….like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

Other Twitter users were horrified and appalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mashugana. Look it up. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) August 21, 2019

….like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

I just looked up Wayne Allyn Root.

He’s a freaking SPORTS HANDICAPPER. And Spanky, I’ve got some odds on you going to prison. — Jamie Clorox the Oval Office (@Twinmom0) August 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayne Allyn Root may have nice words for you, Donald, but the 79% of Jewish Americans who voted Democrat in the last election who you referred to as stupid or disloyal are not feeling as generous today. You opened your stupid mouth and said something stupid and hateful AGAIN. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) August 21, 2019

You really have to look far and wide for affirmation these days, don't you Sir? — 🎱 L.D. Thill🌵 (@RagingPachyderm) August 21, 2019

The King of Israel? Take your blasphemous conspiracy nut friend Root and go read the Bible, which says something to the effect of beware false prophets who come to you in ill fitting suits& long ties. Your proselytizing of anti-semitic tropes against American Jews is a shanda. — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) August 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump wants the world to believe he is the second coming of God and the king if Israel. This is not going to end well. — Shannon Hoffman (@shan_is_sweet) August 21, 2019

Like the second coming, huh? I've always said Trump was the Antichrist. — ShireCat (@SuSuShire) August 21, 2019

Cool, cool, the god delusions have started. — gilley (@gilleyish) August 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

hey Evangelicals, isn't it blasphemy for a person to compare themselves to God? — Kris 🦡🧀🍻 (@xhoipolloix) August 21, 2019

This is not even funny anymore. @realDonaldTrump is mentally unstable. He really needs a psychiatric evaluation by an unbiased doctor and WE the American people need to know the results. None of this is normal and @senatemajldr and @LindseyGrahamSC know it. He's out of control. — Janet Davidson (@JanetSlaton2) August 21, 2019

First of all "genius", there's no such thing as a second coming of god….. the second coming Christians are waiting for is the return of JESUS. Second, if you're going to be likened to a king, I think the appropriate comparison would be Herod the Great who slaughtered innocents — Abanacus 🌊🌊🌊 (@shoushoubella) August 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Blasphemy for breakfast, anyone? — Melisia (@melisianyc) August 21, 2019

Bragging about being the Second Coming is a surefire way to lock up the Jewish vote. Good strategy, sir. — Dan Fagin (@danfagin) August 21, 2019

Yes, Wayne Allyn Root, a conspiracy theorist who promote anti-Semitic George Soros attacks. More racist blather. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) August 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayne Allen Root is a conspiracy theorist who claims he was Jewish before becoming an evangelical Christian. He doesn't speak for me. I know plenty of Jewish people in Israel repulsed by you. Back to Root, a proselytizer of Birtherism: I want to see his Jewish birth certificate. — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) August 21, 2019

Trump's only support that he isn't an anti-Semite is Wayne Allyn Root a right winger who spewed an anti-Semitic trope that George Soros was behind the white supremacist terror attack in #Charlottesville. Details: https://t.co/KDa2bO9IMt pic.twitter.com/hZNlEtrfuC — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 21, 2019