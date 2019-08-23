Trump is completely melting down — here are the 6 craziest tweets he’s made just this morning

China’s decision to slap new tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods on Friday sent President Donald Trump into a downward mental spiral, as he was reduced to tweeting out unhinged orders and proclamations while the stock market has been plummeting downward.

On Friday morning, the president sent out a string of angry and nonsensical tweets that included attacks on the Chinese government and his own Federal Reserve chairman, as well as bizarre new orders to postal carriers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below, we’ll recap the six craziest things Trump tweeted on Friday morning alone.

1.) Trump declares his own Federal Reserve chairman to be an “enemy.” Trump was very angry that Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell did not immediately order deep interest rate cuts to combat a potential economic downturn, and the president was not shy about denouncing him in very pointed terms.

“My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?” he wrote.

….My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

2.) Trump declares that America will be better off without any economic relationship with China. Even though farmers in Trump-backing Midwestern states have been getting hammered by the president’s trade war thanks to the retaliatory tariffs that China placed on their crops, the president signaled that he now believes America should break off trade with China entirely.

“We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them,” the president wrote. “The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP.”

3.) Trump orders American companies to stop manufacturing things in China. Right after declaring that America should end its trade relationship with China, the president followed up by saying that “American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not clear how Trump can order any companies to stop doing business in China, and the president’s own businesses use China to manufacture goods.

….better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

4.) Trump orders postal carriers to search for fentanyl in all packages. In an even stranger tweet, Trump said that he was “ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!).”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no reasonable way for all postal carriers to search every single package they deliver for fentanyl. Additionally, fentanyl is also often imported through shipping containers, not FedEx envelopes.

….all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!). Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop – it didn’t. Our Economy, because of our gains in the last 2 1/2 years, is MUCH larger than that of China. We will keep it that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

5.) Trump says that journalists are willing to “lose their wealth” if it means a chance to oust him in 2020. The president once again accused the media of leading a conspiracy to drive the American economy into a recession next year, even though he acknowledged that they would also be hurt by this recession.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Fake News Media, together with their Partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to convince people that we are in, or will soon be going into, a Recession,” the president wrote. “They are willing to lose their wealth, or a big part of it, just for the possibility of winning the Election. But it won’t work because I always find a way to win, especially for the people!”

6.) Trump brags about having overwhelming approval from his own party. The president started off his Friday by tweeting that he has “94% Approval Rating within the Republican Party,” and then added, “Thank you!”

While the president’s approval rating among his own party is indeed strong, his ratings among the broader electorate are far weaker. As of this writing, RealClearPolitics’ average of polls has the president’s approval rating 10 points underwater, while FiveThirtyEight’s average gives him a net approval rating of -12.

ADVERTISEMENT