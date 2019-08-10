Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Trump is destroying conservatism’: GOP strategist blasts the president’s ‘cranks and oddballs and haters’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump was taken to the woodshed on Saturday by a top Republican strategist.

Stuart Stevens, who claims to have helped elect GOP governors or senators in over half the nation, blasted Trump for “destroying conservativism” on the president’s favorite social media platform on Saturday.

It started after Trump claimed to have accidentally watched a TV comedy show while on his golfing vacation at one of his country clubs.

“The most troubling thing here is that the man who has nuclear codes says he can’t figure out how to change channels on a television,” Stevens blasted.

But he did not stop there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Republicans who support Trump know he is degrading office of presidency & harming America’s security. But they are willing to go along with hurting their country because they think it keeps them in power. Which is pretty much the definition of what it means not to be a patriot,” he charged.

“I help elect Republican governors or Senators in over half the country. Trump is destroying conservatism by making it a nutty conspiracy theory of cranks & oddballs & haters. He’s proving that every criticism the center-left had about Republicans was true,” Stevens concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Trump is destroying conservatism’: GOP strategist blasts the president’s ‘cranks and oddballs and haters’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was taken to the woodshed on Saturday by a top Republican strategist.

Stuart Stevens, who claims to have helped elect GOP governors or senators in over half the nation, blasted Trump for "destroying conservativism" on the president's favorite social media platform on Saturday.

It started after Trump claimed to have accidentally watched a TV comedy show while on his golfing vacation at one of his country clubs.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s why Baby Boomers are binge-drinking — even more than Millennials

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

Despite all the recent think pieces about the rise of sobriety, a new study found that about one in 10 adults in the over-65 age range are binge drinking. Bucking a supposed trend, the new data illustrates an increase when compared to previous studies — suggesting that binge drinking is trending with older adults, while younger ones seem to be drinking less.

This article was originally published in Salon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida white supremacist arrested for threatening AR-15 shooting: ‘Don’t go to Walmart next week’

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

Authorities in Florida have arrested a 26-year-old white man for a threatening Facebook post warning of a mass shooting with his AR-15 rifle.

"Florida authorities are charging a 26-year-old Winter Park man they say posted a threat on Facebook that he was about to have his semi-automatic rifle returned and people should stay away from Walmart," The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Richard D. Clayton on Friday north of Orlando."

"Richard D. Clayton, 26, of Winter Park was arrested Friday after he posted threats to kill or do bodily harm on Facebook," Click Orlando reported Saturday. "The arrest came after a joint investigation by FDLE, FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and Winter Park Police Department."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]