Trump officials fear president’s fired personal assistant might spill more serious secrets

According to a report from the New York Times, White House insiders are afraid that Donald Trump’s fired assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, may seek revenge by spilling more secrets and details about the inner workings of the Oval Office now that she has been booted.

Westerhout was fired on Thursday after it was reported that she gossiped with reporters about Trump’s relationship with his daughters as well as other tidbits of gossip.

Of major concern is that a belief that she may never have signed a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) before taking the job as Trump’s office gatekeeper and secretary.

The report notes that Westerhout, who is not a longtime associate of Trump, was not happy when the president was elected and was recommended for the job by ousted Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

The Times reports, “Current and former officials also expressed alarm about what information Ms. Westerhout could share down the road, not just about the president, but about her colleagues.”

“Unlike most other officials, Ms. Westerhout was not thought to have signed a nondisclosure agreement, a document that Mr. Trump has frequently used in effort to tamp down on leaks,” the report continues before adding, “At least one publishing house on Friday had discussions about trying to approach Ms. Westerhout for a book, according to one person familiar with the discussions.”

