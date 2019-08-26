Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump plans to hold next year’s G7 at his struggling golf course — with non-member Putin as his special guest: NBC

Published

10 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will likely hold next years G7 summit at his struggling Doral, Florida, golf resort — and NBC News reported that he plans to invite Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The president has floated the idea of propping up the underperforming resort, which has lost 69 percent of its income since 2015, by holding the next international summit at his prized property.

ADVERTISEMENT

That means Trump would personally profit from the meeting, which the U.S. had already been scheduled to host — but NBC’s Shannon Pettypiece reported that he may have another ulterior motive.

“The next year G7 summit is in the U.S.,” she said. “The U.S. hosts it, and he said today that he’s looking at having it at his Doral golf course in Miami. He went on and on about what a great location that would be.”

“Another thing to note,” she added, “as the host he would be able to invite Vladimir Putin as a special guest, even if Putin is not a member. So certainly that is something we could look forward to potentially next year at this time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Trump plans to hold next year’s G7 at his struggling golf course — with non-member Putin as his special guest: NBC

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will likely hold next years G7 summit at his struggling Doral, Florida, golf resort -- and NBC News reported that he plans to invite Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The president has floated the idea of propping up the underperforming resort, which has lost 69 percent of its income since 2015, by holding the next international summit at his prized property.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Trump switches tone on Iran, raising hopes at G7

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he had agreed to the Iranian foreign minister flying in for a G7 summit and insisted he was not seeking regime change in Tehran -- a change of tone that could lower tensions.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made a surprise appearance at the summit in Biarritz on Sunday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking to broker a deal between Iran and the United States.

Zarif also met with French and other European diplomats, but Trump said it was "too soon" for him to meet Zarif.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump boasted ‘I always find a way to win’ and we should take that threat very seriously

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

When the authoritarian leader speaks, it is best to believe him.

Last Friday on Twitter, Donald Trump proclaimed that Democrats' attempts to defeat him would prove fruitless:

But it won’t work because I always find a way to win, especially for the people! The greatest political movement in the history of our Country will have another big win in 2020!

Such words are a promise and a threat. They are made even more ominous in the context of polls that show Trump trailing most of the likely Democratic nominees in the 2020 election, other surveys that show his support dropping to 36 percent, and clear evidence that the U.S. economy is now on the brink of recession, which makes Trump even more vulnerable in the voting booth.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US UNCOVER CORRUPTION!
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image