Trump plans to hold next year’s G7 at his struggling golf course — with non-member Putin as his special guest: NBC
President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will likely hold next years G7 summit at his struggling Doral, Florida, golf resort — and NBC News reported that he plans to invite Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The president has floated the idea of propping up the underperforming resort, which has lost 69 percent of its income since 2015, by holding the next international summit at his prized property.
That means Trump would personally profit from the meeting, which the U.S. had already been scheduled to host — but NBC’s Shannon Pettypiece reported that he may have another ulterior motive.
“The next year G7 summit is in the U.S.,” she said. “The U.S. hosts it, and he said today that he’s looking at having it at his Doral golf course in Miami. He went on and on about what a great location that would be.”
“Another thing to note,” she added, “as the host he would be able to invite Vladimir Putin as a special guest, even if Putin is not a member. So certainly that is something we could look forward to potentially next year at this time.”
Trump plans to hold next year’s G7 at his struggling golf course — with non-member Putin as his special guest: NBC
President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will likely hold next years G7 summit at his struggling Doral, Florida, golf resort -- and NBC News reported that he plans to invite Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The president has floated the idea of propping up the underperforming resort, which has lost 69 percent of its income since 2015, by holding the next international summit at his prized property.
Trump switches tone on Iran, raising hopes at G7
US President Donald Trump said Monday that he had agreed to the Iranian foreign minister flying in for a G7 summit and insisted he was not seeking regime change in Tehran -- a change of tone that could lower tensions.
Mohammad Javad Zarif made a surprise appearance at the summit in Biarritz on Sunday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking to broker a deal between Iran and the United States.
Zarif also met with French and other European diplomats, but Trump said it was "too soon" for him to meet Zarif.
Breaking Banner
Trump boasted ‘I always find a way to win’ and we should take that threat very seriously
When the authoritarian leader speaks, it is best to believe him.
Last Friday on Twitter, Donald Trump proclaimed that Democrats' attempts to defeat him would prove fruitless:
But it won’t work because I always find a way to win, especially for the people! The greatest political movement in the history of our Country will have another big win in 2020!
Such words are a promise and a threat. They are made even more ominous in the context of polls that show Trump trailing most of the likely Democratic nominees in the 2020 election, other surveys that show his support dropping to 36 percent, and clear evidence that the U.S. economy is now on the brink of recession, which makes Trump even more vulnerable in the voting booth.