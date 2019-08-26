Trump plans to hold next year’s G7 at his struggling golf course — with non-member Putin as his special guest: NBC

President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will likely hold next years G7 summit at his struggling Doral, Florida, golf resort — and NBC News reported that he plans to invite Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The president has floated the idea of propping up the underperforming resort, which has lost 69 percent of its income since 2015, by holding the next international summit at his prized property.

That means Trump would personally profit from the meeting, which the U.S. had already been scheduled to host — but NBC’s Shannon Pettypiece reported that he may have another ulterior motive.

“The next year G7 summit is in the U.S.,” she said. “The U.S. hosts it, and he said today that he’s looking at having it at his Doral golf course in Miami. He went on and on about what a great location that would be.”

“Another thing to note,” she added, “as the host he would be able to invite Vladimir Putin as a special guest, even if Putin is not a member. So certainly that is something we could look forward to potentially next year at this time.”