Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump shamed by Baltimore-born Marine veteran for ugly racist attacks: This is not what I fought for

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a column for Newsweek, a former U.S. Marine harshly condemned President Donald Trump for his ugly rhetoric aimed at Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and his hometown of Baltimore saying the president doesn’t represent the values the military stands for.

According to Mansoor Shams, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, “As someone who served in the US Marine Corps, who protected and defended the Constitution with his life, I think I’ve earned my place to speak my truth.”

“Tweet after tweet, rally after rally, he just doesn’t seem to stop,” he wrote of Trump. “It’s as if every time he speaks he removes a part of what was generally accepted as part of our American ideals; liberty, equality, unity and diversity.”

“Just in the last few weeks, we had the whole ‘go back where you came from’ comment in reference to four Congresswoman of color – three of whom were born in the United States,” he continued. “But it didn’t stop there. In the same week, the President attended a rally in North Carolina where he continued to double down on his mortifying rhetoric singling out Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. His supporters started chanting ‘send her back’ while the President quietly looked on.”

Addressing his home town of Baltimore and the president’s vile smears, he wrote, “This week, my own home city, Baltimore, became national news after the President tweeted, while having a go at Congressman Elijah Cummings: ‘…as proven last week during a congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient and well run, just very crowded. Cummings district is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous and filthy place'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What the President may have forgotten is, that ‘disgusting, rat and rodent infested…filthy place’ is part of the same country he is supposed to be President of,” he lectured. “And of the over 600,000 people living there, nearly 30 percent are under the age of 19. For a President claiming ‘America First’ but yet seemingly choosing to exclude an entire population segment, 30% of which are American children or youth, is not only unsettling but disingenuous.”

After scorching Trump’s conservative defenders who doubled down on the president’s attacks, Shams called them all out.

“It’s time to take a long hard look at free speech and at ourselves, with some personal self-reflection on how we’ve been using that right,” he wrote. “No, Mr. President (and all others blindly in agreement,) free speech is not about you uttering every senseless, debilitating, dehumanizing, inciting thought or word out of your mouth. It was meant so you could be an individual, choose to offer a disciplined opinion and contribute towards the well being of a democracy without fear of retaliation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And when you’re indulging yourself in the former, you’re eroding the very foundations of the latter. If your vitriol becomes all that free speech is about, who knows if future generations will still see it as sacrosanct,” he concluded.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Baltimore pastor who met Trump at White House hammers president for not helping city: He’s done ‘nothing’

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

Rev. Donté Hickman of Baltimore's Southern Baptist Church met with President Donald Trump in the White House last year in the hopes of getting help for his city.

Months later, however, Hickman tells the Daily Beast that the Trump White House has done "nothing yet" for Baltimore.

"I hear the president say he’s done so much for Baltimore and cities like it, and maybe he thinks... he has," Hickman told the publication. "But he should count it, and do the math, and [ask] where is that money going in what areas, and how does it help the rat and rodent infested, filthy areas of the city that he spoke about."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Baltimore fans cheer as Trump supporters get booted from Orioles game for unfurling ‘MAGA’ banner

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

According to a report from CBS-Baltimore, a group of Donald Trump's avid fans were booted from a Baltimore Orioles baseball game on Thursday night after unfurling a "Trump 2020" and "Make America Great Again" banner.

The reports states that the four individuals had two banners (the second one reading "Make America Great Again") that they draped over the railing of an upper deck during the 8th inning that was immediately greeted with jeers of "take it down" by other fans in attendance.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Wealthy black family held at gunpoint by rookie state trooper over traffic infraction: ‘My goal was to stay alive’

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

A wealthy black father was handcuffed and held at gunpoint by state troopers in front of his family outside their suburban Philadelphia home, after he was stopped for a traffic infraction.

Rodney and Angela Gillespie and their daughters had recently returned to the U.S. after six years abroad in London and Johannesburg when a Pennsylvania state trooper turned on his sirens as they headed home in a rented Jeep Cherokee after midnight on July 8, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]