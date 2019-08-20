Trump slurs media as ‘fake and corrupt’ for disputing his claims about Elton John

President Donald Trump hyped his claims about selling out a New Hampshire rally in a new attack on the news media.

The president insisted Monday that he enjoyed “massive overflow crowds” at his rally last week at SNHU Arena in Manchester, and slurred journalists as “fake and corrupt” for reporting the venue wasn’t filled to capacity.

The Fake and Corrupt Media is sooo bad for our Country, The Enemy of the People! https://t.co/GPiklem0u1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Empty seats were seen at last week’s rally, but Manchester’s deputy fire marshal confirmed more than 11,500 people had turned out to hear Trump speak — which would have broken Elton John’s record for the arena, as the president claimed.