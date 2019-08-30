Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump tells reporters he ‘loves’ his daughter Tiffany after shocking report that he thought she was fat

Published

12 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump claimed that he loves his daughter Tiffany after a bombshell report that he didn’t like taking photos with her because he perceived her to be fat.

“Madeleine Westerhout, who left her White House job suddenly on Thursday as President Trump’s personal assistant, was fired after bragging to reporters that she had a better relationship with Trump than his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and that the president did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight,” Politico reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Westerhout also jokingly told the journalists that Trump couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd, said one of the people,” Politico added.

Trump was asked about the story as he departed the White House for Camp David.

“The whole thing was very unfortunate. I think the press is very dishonest because it was supposed to be off the record, but still, you don’t say things like she said, which were just a little bit hurtful to some people,” Trump argued.

“Tiffany is great. I love Tiffany. I love Tiffany,” he repeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the interview, Trump said he would be talking to Tiffany as soon as he arrived at Camp David.

“And I love Tiffany,” he said once again. “Tiffany is a great person.”

Watch Part I:

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Part II:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Alternet 2020

Disinformation is catalyzing the spread of authoritarianism worldwide

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

There's a segment of the American left that believes we're in no position to be outraged over Russia's multifaceted campaign to swing the 2016 election to Trump because the U.S. has meddled in its share of elections in other countries. Setting aside the fact that this is a prime example of the tu quoque fallacy, it ignores the specific context of that intervention. The Kremlin didn't help elect a generic Republican who is sympathetic to their interests--they worked on behalf of a clownish and corrupt narcissist who has no clue whatsoever about how to govern and has emboldened an ethno-nationalist movement that's ripping the country apart.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bahamas and Florida bracing for ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Dorian

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 30, 2019

By

Hurricane Dorian strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" storm on Friday as it bore down on the Bahamas and the east coast of the US state of Florida.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis urged residents of the Atlantic Ocean archipelago in the path of the "very powerful and potentially life-threatening hurricane" to seek safety.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Dorian, which is expected to make landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday and in Florida late Monday or Tuesday, "has strengthened to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane" on a five-level scale.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House assistant who dished on Tiffany Trump also gossiped about the president’s eating habits: NYT

Published

9 hours ago

on

August 30, 2019

By

Friday evening, The New York Times revealed more details about the gossip spread by former White House staffer Madeleine Westerhout that resulted in her no longer working for the administration.

The first news on what was discussed was reported in a bombshell report by Politico.

“Madeleine Westerhout, who left her White House job suddenly on Thursday as President Trump’s personal assistant, was fired after bragging to reporters that she had a better relationship with Trump than his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and that the president did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight,” the report revealed. “Westerhout also jokingly told the journalists that Trump couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd, said one of the people."

Continue Reading
 
 