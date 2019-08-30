Trump tells reporters he ‘loves’ his daughter Tiffany after shocking report that he thought she was fat

President Donald Trump claimed that he loves his daughter Tiffany after a bombshell report that he didn’t like taking photos with her because he perceived her to be fat.

“Madeleine Westerhout, who left her White House job suddenly on Thursday as President Trump’s personal assistant, was fired after bragging to reporters that she had a better relationship with Trump than his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and that the president did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight,” Politico reported.

“Westerhout also jokingly told the journalists that Trump couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd, said one of the people,” Politico added.

Trump was asked about the story as he departed the White House for Camp David.

“The whole thing was very unfortunate. I think the press is very dishonest because it was supposed to be off the record, but still, you don’t say things like she said, which were just a little bit hurtful to some people,” Trump argued.

“Tiffany is great. I love Tiffany. I love Tiffany,” he repeated.

Later in the interview, Trump said he would be talking to Tiffany as soon as he arrived at Camp David.

“And I love Tiffany,” he said once again. “Tiffany is a great person.”

Watch Part I:

Watch Part II: