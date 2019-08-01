Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s chaos is destroying Obama’s growing economy and increasing economic insecurity: report

Published

1 min ago

on

In a column for Bloomberg (subscription required) it is noted that the U.S. economy is showing signs of slowing and Donald Trump has had a major hand in dragging it down after being handed robust economic growth by former President Barack Obama.

According to Justin Fox — author of “The Myth of the Rational Market” — Obama was initially hampered by the “Great Recession” that had the markets reeling and wondering if they would ever bounce back, which they did, and Trump was deal a better hand and fumbled it.

“From his saber-rattling on trade to his threats of a government shutdown over the border wall to his browbeating of the Federal Reserve to his unending stream of obstreperousness on Twitter, President Donald Trump certainly has been the source of lots of headlines that might cause one to wonder what’s next for the economy,” Fox wrote. “Back in 2010, you may remember, business groups and conservative (and centrist) pundits argued that ‘policy uncertainty’ under President Barack Obama was holding back the U.S. economy. A lot of this seemed to be just a new way of getting in partisan digs.”

Relaying that in 2011 noted economists Scott R. Baker, Nicholas Bloom, and Steven J. Davis created an “’economic policy uncertainty index’ based on searches of newspaper archives for certain terms, as well as measures of tax code changes and disagreement among economic forecasters,” he points out that it has jumped even higher from the early Obama years to where the U.S. stands now after over two years of the Trump administration.

“Policy uncertainty in the U.S. hit a new all-time high in January, surpassing the record set immediately after the debt-ceiling standoff of 2011. It’s declined since then, but is still at levels similar to those of 2010,” he wrote. “President Donald Trump’s trade brinkmanship has driven a lot of the increase. Baker, Bloom, Davis, and Kyle J. Kost reported in a 2019 paper on equity market volatility that 26% of newspaper articles on the stock market’s December 2018 fluctuations referenced trade policy. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with Steven J. Davis — a professor at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business — Fox notes that the “global uncertainty index is 70% higher now than it was during the worst global financial crisis in generations” and asked if current U.S policies are a major culprit.

“He replied via email with a “yes” and a list of seven culprits leading with “U.S.: Trade policy, tensions with China, tensions with allies,” then Brexit and ending with “Geopolitical conflicts involving Iran, Iraq, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Yemen.”

“That’s a lot to be uncertain about!” he wrote before adding, “One can see why the experts keep talking about a global economic slowdown. Then again, uncertainty was quite low both in the U.S. and globally in 2000 and 2007, only to give way each time to rising economic policy uncertainty levels and economic trouble the following year. The only thing worse than uncertainty might be misplaced certainty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the whole piece here (subscription required).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s chaos is destroying Obama’s growing economy and increasing economic insecurity: report

Published

1 min ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

In a column for Bloomberg (subscription required) it is noted that the U.S. economy is showing signs of slowing and Donald Trump has had a major hand in dragging it down after being handed robust economic growth by former President Barack Obama.

According to Justin Fox -- author of "The Myth of the Rational Market" -- Obama was initially hampered by the "Great Recession" that had the markets reeling and wondering if they would ever bounce back, which they did, and Trump was deal a better hand and fumbled it.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Christian ministry employee busted after recording a woman changing at Florida Target store

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

According to WFLA, a married father of four who works for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes has admitted to police that he used his cell phone to take video footage of a woman in the changing rooms at a Tampa Target.

The victim screamed when she saw Charles Schenck, 33, recording her. Schenck ran away, but Tampa police identified him from security footage.

Schenck admitted to recording the woman, and said he deleted the recording out of guilt.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is a worldwide nonprofit sports ministry based in Kansas City, Missouri, that seeks to "lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church." A spokesperson for the group said that the organization is praying for everyone involved, and the organization appears to have removed Schenck's bio from their website.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s 2020 campaign should be alarmed by this polling expert’s new numbers

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Polling expert Kyle Kondik has been analyzing some recent numbers about President Donald Trump's approval rating and has discovered a trend that should be alarming to the president's 2020 campaign.

Writing at the Sabato's Crystal Ball website, Kondik argues that one of Trump's big keys to victory in 2016 was the way he overwhelmingly won voters who disliked both him and Hillary Clinton.

Fast forward three years, however, and Trump is now actually running behind his overall job approval rating -- meaning that even voters who say they like the job he's doing are reluctant to vote for him again in 2020.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image