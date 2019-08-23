Trump Twitter freaks out about coming recession and tries to pin the blame on the Democrats

President Donald Trump betrayed his mortal fear of a recession in another early morning Twitter rant about the economy.
The president insisted the economy was fine, and again tried to blame Democrats and the media if a recession hits before the 2020 election.
“The Economy is strong and good, whereas the rest of the world is not doing so well,” the president tweeted. “Despite this the Fake News Media, together with their Partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to convince people that we are in, or will soon be going into, a Recession.”
He suggested that his political enemies were willing to sacrifice their wealth to defeat him next year.
“They are willing to lose their wealth, or a big part of it, just for the possibility of winning the Election,” Trump tweeted. “But it won’t work because I always find a way to win, especially for the people! The greatest political movement in the history of our Country will have another big win in 2020!”
