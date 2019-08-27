Quantcast
Trump’s ‘week of tantrums’ shows how he would respond to a real economic crisis: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Alex Shepard wrote in The New Republic that President Donald Trump’s erratic behavior is getting worse — and that it is a prelude to the true panic he will show if the United States should enter a full-blown recession.

“There is good reason to believe that bad economic news — a wheezing stock market, a trade war that’s become an increasingly costly boondoggle, and, above all, a looming recession — inspired the week of tantrums,” wrote Shepard. “Over a memorable Friday, he accused Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — whom Trump handpicked for the job but whom he now openly detests — of treason, saying he was an ‘enemy’ on par with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Amidst signs trade negotiations with China were hitting more roadblocks, the president took to Twitter. By the weekend, aides were grumbling to The New York Times’ Peter Baker that ‘he was hurting the economy and was doing lasting damage to his own prospects for re-election.'”

“All in all, it was a fair preview of what to expect from the president should a recession begin during his time in office,” continued Shepard. “Not a disciplined, unified response to a crisis from this White House; instead, an unhinged president issuing feeble edicts from his bed, many of which could cause a sputtering economy to spiral. As the economy tanks, Trump’s poll numbers will also stumble, risking a pattern that could grow worse and worse.”

The problem, Shepard noted, is that the narrative of Trump as the masterful steward of the economy is central to Trump’s brand as president — and to the justification of those Trump voters who don’t want to openly support his racism.

“This narrative was never particularly accurate,” wrote Shepard. “Trump inherited an economy that had been growing for nearly eight years; the ill-advised tax cuts passed at the end of 2017 acted as a temporary stimulus, but seem to have had little meaningful long-term impact … At the same time, the economy Trump inherited was rife with inequality, something that has only grown worse since he took office.”

Unfortunately, continued Shepard, “there’s no reason to believe that even a trade war-induced recession would change the president’s thinking. Instead the basic recipe for the Trump White House response to a slowdown is already apparent. There would be a heavy dose of more of the same: More tax cuts and more tariffs, neither of which have done anything to improve economic fundamentals during Trump’s time in office.”

“The good news is that is a recipe for a one-term presidency,” concluded Shepard. “The bad news is it’s also one for a brutal recession.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

