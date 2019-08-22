Quantcast
‘Unhinged, erratic and nuts’: Conservative warns Trump’s ‘chosen one’ outburst should set off alarms

Published

1 min ago

on

In her column for the Washington Post, conservative never-Trumper Jennifer Rubin implored Republicans to look deep down inside themselves and stop defending Donald Trump after the president bizarrely declared himself the “chosen one” while speaking to the press on Wednesday.

Under a headline, “Trump’s unhinged display should frighten everyone,”
Rubin ticked off comments made by the president in the past week since he returned from vacation including expressing a desire to buy Greenland, proposing — then backing off — new tax policies and calling Jews “disloyal” and wondered what it will take for people to see that the president is “nuts.”

“This is nuts. I don’t mean, nuts like, ‘Allowing the deficit to expand to a trillion dollars is nuts,’ or ‘pretending personal diplomacy with Kim Jong Un works is nuts,'” she wrote. I mean, in the non-medical sense, he is erratic, narcissistic, unhinged, unable to control his anger, illogical and forgetful.”

“You say that we knew all this?” she continued. “I’d argue his ability to conceal these habits has considerably diminished and the period over which the rants stretch has lengthened. The craziness is swallowing the moments of lucidity, and given the real potential for a recession, his incoherence carries frightening risks.”

Stating, “All presidential candidates (Republican challengers and Democrats) should express grave concern about his mental and emotional fitness, as should members of Congress,” Rubin suggested congressional hearings on Trump’s instability with an eye on impeachment.

“Will these [hearings] compel Republicans to turn on him (e.g., join the call for resignation, vote to impeach) or convince Trump to resign?” she concluded. “In all likelihood, they won’t, but the voters deserve to know before the election (and hopefully sooner than November 2020) what is going on and the danger in retaining a mentally and emotionally unfit president. And if Trump’s conduct gets worse (as we imagine it will) and a recession or other national crises arises, everyone will be glad that the process had begun.”

You can read the whole piece here.

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

