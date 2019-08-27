Quantcast
Connect with us

US tech industry group denounces Trump deal on France digital tax

Published

2 hours ago

on

A US trade group representing major technology firms on Tuesday denounced an agreement on France’s digital tax announced by Presidents Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron that leaves the levy in place until a new international taxation plan takes effect.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association reacted a day after Trump and Macron agreed on a plan that would (CCIA) see France scrap its digital tax once a new international levy being discussed is in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“France’s unilateral digital tax action aimed at leading American companies is unjustified, and if tolerated, will encourage other countries to follow their example,” said Ed Black, the president of CIAA, which counts Google, Amazon and Facebook among the companies it represents.

“We should not support a compromise that would green-light discriminatory taxes against US tech companies for some vague promise of possible partial reimbursement years later.”

France’s levy of three percent of revenues of big tech firms which take in at least 750 million euros ($830 million) annually has been criticized in Washington for departing from precedent on taxing revenue instead of profits and for targeting a narrow group of companies.

The French parliament passed the tax in July amid frustration at the slow pace of negotiations on a new global accord that would allocate more tax revenues of large international tech firms outside their home countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the agreement struck at the G7 meeting of world leaders in Biarritz, French tax authorities will reimburse companies if they paid more than they would have under the yet-to-be-decided international formula, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

The agreement appeared to head off a threat by Trump to retaliate with tariffs on French wine, although the US president offered no specifics on his commitment.

Before the agreement, US lawmakers and industry leaders had called for an investigation and potential retaliation for the French tax which affects some 30 companies, mostly from Silicon Valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is hard to imagine that the US would take no action against France’s digital tax targeting US companies,” CCIA’s Black said.

“It is unclear how US companies would benefit from permitting France to flout its trade obligations.”

Joe Kennedy, of the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation, a think tank often aligned with the industry, also said the US should reject the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the United States gives France a pass now, then it will be open season for other foreign governments to go after major American employers and impose similar taxes,” he said.

Google had no comment on Monday’s announcement but pointed to previous statements supporting a new global tax treaty while warning of “dangerous repercussions” from the French tax.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Abuse victims rain hell on ‘coward’ Jeffrey Epstein in emotional court appearance

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

Women who say they were victims late Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday appeared in court to rain hell on the man who allegedly molested them when they were teenage girls.

The Miami Herald reports that more than a dozen women showed up at a courtroom in Manhattan to testify about the years of abuse they suffered under Epstein, who died from an apparent suicide while in prison earlier this month.

Courtney Wild, who says she was just 14 years old when Epstein began abusing her, called Epstein a "coward" because he killed himself before being forced to watch his alleged victims denounce him to his face.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Prosecutors probe German teens ‘enslaved’ in Romania

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

Romanian authorities searched eight houses on Tuesday as part of a probe into a group suspected of mistreating German children under the umbrella of a social "re-education" program, prosecutors said.

Eight suspects, including a German couple, are under investigation for allegedly forcing teenagers aged between 12 and 18 to "do exhausting physical labour" in numerous households, detaining them in "slavery-like conditions," and treating them in "humiliating and degrading" ways, prosecutors said in a statement.

All eight are involved with "Projekt Maramures," a "so-called social program" named after the region in northern Romania where it is based, the statement said. No arrests have been made so far.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Yale psychiatrist dismantles the Goldwater rule for preventing mental health experts from speaking out about Trump

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

On CNN's Reliable Sources Monday, host Brian Stelter did a segment on the media’s responsibility to bring on mental health experts to help understand the growingly erratic mental state of the president.

Raw Story spoke with one of them: Dr. Bandy X. Lee is a forensic psychiatrist and violence expert at Yale School of Medicine. She was one of a handful of psychiatrists to consult with the World Health Organization on its launch of a public health approach to global violence prevention and is author of the textbook, “Violence.” At the onset of the current presidency, she held an ethics conference on the importance of mental health professionals to speak up and compiled the public-service book, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.” More recently, she prepared a mental health analysis of the Mueller report and convened a working group on an expert panel that can perform fitness-for-duty tests on presidents and presidential candidates (more information at: dangerouscase.org).

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL WEEK! THROUGH AUGUST 31

Thanks for whitelisting! As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. Thanks again for your support. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in courageous journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image