Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Was Lies.com already taken?’ Sarah Sanders’ new personal website met with howls of derision

Published

1 min ago

on

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who last week revealed she would soon be a contributor on Fox News, unveiled her new website on Monday and was instantly met with howls of derision.

Writing on Twitter, the former top Trump flack announced the launch of SarahHuckabeeSanders.com, which she said would give her fans the opportunity to receive regular “updates” about her.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her tenure as press secretary, Sanders earned a reputation for rampant dishonesty that was so infamous that it even earned a mention in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. According to Mueller, Sanders admitted to investigators that she lied to reporters when she claimed to have received countless messages from FBI agents thanking President Donald Trump for firing former FBI Director James Comey.

In fact, Sanders’ serial mendacity became such a running joke that comedian Michelle Wolf mocked her to her face for constantly lying during her performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2018.

Because of this, Sanders’ new website was ruthlessly mocked by Twitter followers — check out some responses below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Conservative TV host Tomi Lahren’s line of patriot yoga pants are made in China

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

Fox News personality Tomi Lahren insists that her line of athletic wear stands for American values despite the fact that it is made in China.

Lahren recently introduced the line of clothing, which includes yoga pants that have room for packing a firearm. Patriot yoga pants, which feature a pocket for a small weapon instead of a holster, sell for $90.

According to The Daily Mail, the clothing line is made in China.

Lahren claims that purchasing her line is a way of "supporting your president, your country."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Retired admiral wallops Trump’s GOP flunkies as he jumps into Senate race to unseat Iowa’s Joni Ernst

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

On Monday, Iowa Starting Line reported that Vice Adm. Michael Franken has announced his Democratic candidacy for Senate in Iowa, challenging pro-Trump GOP Sen. Joni Ernst.

Hailing from Sioux Center in the most conservative part of the state, Franken has a massive military résumé, having served as Deputy for Military Operations for AFRICOM, Chief of Legislative Affairs for the Navy Department, and Director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. He is also one of the few high-ranking officers to have opposed the Iraq war.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Dems will benefit from Joe Walsh acting like a ‘Rottweiler biting Trump’s corpulent ass’: columnist

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

In his column for the Daily Beast, longtime political commentator Michael Tomasky admitted that former GOP lawmaker Joe Walsh stands no chance of unseating Donald Trump as the Republican party's 2020 presidential candidate -- but that his upstart campaign may drive a wedge between the president and wavering GOP voters.

As Tomasky explains it, "On the one hand, Walsh is obviously not going to win the Republican nomination for president. He served a mere one term in Congress. He may not raise much money and thus may not be able to run anything like a conventional campaign."

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US UNCOVER CORRUPTION!
close-link
Invest in courageous journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image