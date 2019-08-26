‘Was Lies.com already taken?’ Sarah Sanders’ new personal website met with howls of derision

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who last week revealed she would soon be a contributor on Fox News, unveiled her new website on Monday and was instantly met with howls of derision.

Writing on Twitter, the former top Trump flack announced the launch of SarahHuckabeeSanders.com, which she said would give her fans the opportunity to receive regular “updates” about her.

I launched a new website today – check it out and sign up for updates:https://t.co/0U6urYAJoj — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 26, 2019

During her tenure as press secretary, Sanders earned a reputation for rampant dishonesty that was so infamous that it even earned a mention in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. According to Mueller, Sanders admitted to investigators that she lied to reporters when she claimed to have received countless messages from FBI agents thanking President Donald Trump for firing former FBI Director James Comey.

In fact, Sanders’ serial mendacity became such a running joke that comedian Michelle Wolf mocked her to her face for constantly lying during her performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2018.

Because of this, Sanders’ new website was ruthlessly mocked by Twitter followers — check out some responses below.

was Lies Dot Com already taken — kevin (@KevINthe406) August 26, 2019

Will there be dog sn*ff films or is that just on your brother's site? — I'm Suzi Poppins, y'all! (@SoozleMcDoozle) August 26, 2019

Only if it includes your plan in moving to Moscow. — Pepper (@PepperGii) August 26, 2019

It should be called Lies, Cover Ups and Breaking the Law of God. — Darren Howard (@1DarrenHoward) August 26, 2019

I would rather take a cheese grater to my shins. I would rather rub crumpled aluminum foil on my naughty bits. — Ted Tetkowski (@TedBonVivant) August 26, 2019

Very cool, Sarah! Is this where you'll be posting more altered videos of journalists to smear them with? — Kristen (@kristenisbored) August 26, 2019