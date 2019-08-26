Quantcast
‘Wasn’t that the plot of Sharknado 3’: Donald Trump ridiculed for bizarre late-night tweet

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump took to his favorite social media platform on Monday night to rant about “Fake News.”

“Just returned to Washington from France and the very successful G-7, only to find that the Fake News is still trying to perpetuate the phony story that I wanted to use Nuclear weapons to blow up hurricanes before they reach shore,” Trump tweeted at 10:30 p.m. in Washington, DC.

On Sunday, Axios reported Trump inquired about nuking hurricanes. “This is so ridiculous, never happened.”

Trump attempted to deny the report, and was blasted as a “moron” in response.

After his first denial failed, Trump tried again on Monday evening. And was again drenched in mockery.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

