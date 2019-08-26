‘Wasn’t that the plot of Sharknado 3’: Donald Trump ridiculed for bizarre late-night tweet

President Donald Trump took to his favorite social media platform on Monday night to rant about “Fake News.”

“Just returned to Washington from France and the very successful G-7, only to find that the Fake News is still trying to perpetuate the phony story that I wanted to use Nuclear weapons to blow up hurricanes before they reach shore,” Trump tweeted at 10:30 p.m. in Washington, DC.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, Axios reported Trump inquired about nuking hurricanes. “This is so ridiculous, never happened.”

Trump attempted to deny the report, and was blasted as a “moron” in response.

After his first denial failed, Trump tried again on Monday evening. And was again drenched in mockery.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

I didn’t believe it until you decided to deny it. 😳 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) August 27, 2019

@AnnCoulter is @VP in that masterwork of a film. — Ayn Banned (@AynBanned) August 27, 2019

President Dollhands McSundowner's angry denial of the story that he wanted to nuke the weather is all the proof you need that it's absolutely positively one hundred percent true — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

There are at least 3 lies in this tweet. Lordy, I hope there are tapes. — Publius (@ThePublius2020) August 27, 2019

You're a pathological liar. Which of course means this story is true. #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 27, 2019

I believe the news. I don’t believe the fake president who’s told over 11k lies. — TheDudeAbides 🆘 (@DudeAbides2017) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Actually, there’s more focus right now on your #EmolumentsClause violations and the infestation of #TrumpBedBugs at your #DoralBedbugs Resort…https://t.co/GGPlmj9clJ — Barbara Borg (@BorgJardin) August 27, 2019

News isn’t fake just because it’s critical of you. Alternative facts are not real unless supported by evidence. Trump’s war isn’t with the MSM, it’s with the facts. Fox News is the fake news you seek. Entertainment programming for ratings and advertisers — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) August 27, 2019

Everything you say and do is ridiculous, and embarrassing for America. The main topic of discussion these days is your sanity, or lack thereof. You are a continuous walking self-own, with a brain full of Adderall and #TrumpBedBugs. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You would never say anything that stupid. Just like you never said "I am a stable genius", and "I am fit and vibrant". — Maureen Barclay (@maualibar) August 27, 2019

Call me a romantic, but I preferred when the president of the US and the village idiot were two different people. — LaurieB (@LaurieBEvans) August 27, 2019

pic.twitter.com/WOevZTkkGw — Billy D Resist 45* Never Again is Right Now (@EugJHawk) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin’s Russia will never be a part of the G-7 again. You failed. Scavino is also horrible at composing your tweets. You’re going to prison, traitor. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) August 27, 2019

This is what you said in 2016 – verbatim – explaining what you know about nuclear energy… Explain. this: #DumbAssDonald pic.twitter.com/0E6tyBXA3W — ☭rump hater (@tRumpNitemare) August 27, 2019

Going down in basement now to stuff some dead sparrows and work on your atom bomb in a hurricane theory? pic.twitter.com/FSOSGgRKMI — Free Syria Media Hub (@Free_Media_Hub) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald, you believe that windmills cause cancer. You were dumb enough to say it outloud. OF COURSE you wanted to nuke a hurricane. You’re absolutely positively that stupid. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) August 27, 2019

I want to explain this Tweet to a time traveler. https://t.co/yo37pEMGvs — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) August 27, 2019

>Japan DID NOT sign a deal

>China DID NOT call you

>You CHOSE to miss the climate meeting

>You are NOT an environmentalist

>Melanie doesn’t know Un

>Melanie can’t understand French

>Putin did NOT outsmart Obama

>Your “seriously-underperforming Doral is NOT the best location https://t.co/LwT2GGODeO — Destroy ALEC (@Destroy_ALEC) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin’s Russia will never be a part of the G-7 again. You failed. Scavino is also horrible at composing your tweets. You’re going to prison, traitor. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) August 27, 2019

We stand by our reporting on this story, which you can read here: https://t.co/GJe5uudVOo — Axios (@axios) August 27, 2019