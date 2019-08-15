Watch GOP leader McCarthy throw Steve King under the bus on Fox over his ‘rape and incest’ comments

Appearing on Fox News late Wednesday night, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was put on the spot by host Bret Baier over comments made by Rep. Steve King (R-IA) made in a speech where he seemed to encourage rape and incest as a way to keep populations up.

Coming at the end of a discussion on border issues, Baier pressed McCarthy to address King’s controversial and universally reviled comments.

“Last thing, your colleague Rep. Steve King was talking to a conservative club Wednesday. And he said that humanity might not exist at all if not for rape and incest throughout human history,” Baier noted before quoting the Republican. “‘If you pulled out a product of rape or incest, would there be any population of the world left if we did that?”

“You have any problem with that construction?” Baier asked.

“I have a great deal of problems with that,” McCarthy shot back. “This isn’t the first time I’ve had concerns of what Steve King has said. Earlier in this Congress, there are things that Steve King said that I do not believe the party of Lincoln would stand for. And as a — as a United Conference, we actually removed Steve King from his committees inside Congress, and I think this just continues to show why that action was taken.”

Watch below: